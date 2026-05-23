North Carolina's Freshman Class Could Surprise Everyone in 2026

The North Carolina Tar Heels’ level of success next season will be heavily dependent on head coach Michael Malone and the arrival of several marquee transfers.

If the coaching and those players - Terrence Brown, Neoklis Avdalas, and Matt Able - underwhelm, which I don't expect to see, the Tar Heels' uphill battle in the ACC will be even more transparent. That being said, Malone and his staff have also compiled talented freshmen players who could make an immediate impact in 2026. Here is what we should expect from North Carolina's freshman class in the 2026-27 college basketball season .

Most Prominent Roles

Serra's Maximo Adams (25) looks to coaches as he runs down the court during the first quarter of their first-round CIF-SS playoff game at Indio High School in Indio, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. | Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

When evaluating this year's freshman class, two obvious players will have expansive roles in Malone's system, which are Sayon Keita and Maximo Adams. The 54-year-old head coach keeping Adams after Dylan Mingo decommitted from the program shortly after Hubert Davis’ dismissal was an underrated development this offseason.

Adams' ability to score effortlessly at all three levels while being a legitimate presence on the defensive end will be apparent out of the gates. The 6-foot-7, 205-pound forward could be a lethal weapon off the bench, and depending on what transpires in the next few days, could end up being a starter for Malone.

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the North Carolina Tar Heels logo on the shorts of forward Caleb Wilson (8) during the second half against the SMU Mustangs at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, Keita projects to be the starting center from day one, as the Tar Heels lost the majority of their frontcourt rotation, with Caleb Wilson, Henri Veesaar, and Zayden High all leaving the program this offseason. Instead of pursuing some of the well-known commodities in the transfer portal, Malone took somewhat of a big swing and landed the Barcelona center.

The 18-year-old center was utterly dominant this week in the first round of the Next Gen EuroLeague, with a 14-point, 10-rebound, seven-block, and two-assist performance while shooting 6-of-8 from the field in 18 minutes. This isn't what North Carolina fans should expect from Keita this upcoming season, but it is a preview of what type of player they will be watching on a weekly basis.

Potential X-Factor

Dec 6, 2017; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; A general view of the logo on the court prior to the game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Western Carolina Catamounts at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images | Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images

Landing former LSU commit Kevin Thomas came out of nowhere, but the fact that Malone was able to successfully recruit the 6-foot-7, 190-pound prospect illustrated how effective the longtime head coach is during meetings with players.

Thomas will exclusively operate as a role player off the bench in his first season in Chapel Hill, and while it may take some time for the freshman to carve out significant playing time, he could be a six-man type for the Tar Heels. Thomas' ability to suffocate passing lanes and create opportunities in transition will be a crucial component of his assignment on this upcoming season's roster.