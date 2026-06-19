Scott Forbes Provides Insight on Decisive Decisions in UNC's Win
The North Carolina Tar Heels officially stamped their ticket to the National Championship after defeating the West Virginia Mountaineers 12-7 on Wednesday afternoon.
Throughout the postseason, head coach Scott Forbes has been instrumental in pushing all the right buttons and making perfectly-timed decisions. During his postgame press conference, the 51-year-old head coach discussed the factors behind his decision to start Folger Boaz and modify the batting order.
Forbes on Batting Lineup Changes
North Carolina's batting order has, for the most part, remained the same throughout the offseason. However, Forbes made slight alterations on Wednesday, crediting his staff for persuading him to do so.
- "Scott Jackson, that’s why I changed the lineup," Forbes said. "I got a text. I already made the lineup last night. I had done all my prep. I dug in pretty hard. I told him to dig in more. He must have dug in more this morning. Got a text — me and him and [Jesse Wierzbicki] just text each other about the lineup; we have a three-way text."
- "He said, I really think we might want to consider this because of how good the starter and Korn, who we thought we would see 1-2, have been against right-handed hitters," Forbes continued. "They thought it was really tough at-bat. So, we wanted to try to pressure them more."
Forbes Discusses North Carolina's Pitching
During this run, the Tar Heels' starting pitchers have been stellar, allowing Forbes to experiment a bit with the rotation. Although Folger Boaz is a natural reliever, Forbes felt comfortable giving him the nod, with a surplus of pitching options at his disposal.
- "I felt great about Folger Boaz," Forbes said. "When you have a deep bullpen — and as a head coach if you see something that you don’t like and you feel like it’s a key part of a game — it just is what it is. And it’s never personal. And our players know it’s not personal."
- "I thought he had good stuff, but I had the pitch come in," Forbes continued. "I know where the pitches were called. I just felt like we needed to make a change right there. But that did go into the thought process. We thought, okay, we can piece this thing together. We don’t need Folger Boaz to go five innings, maybe one time through the lineup, maybe get us into the fourth."
Main Takeaways
The Tar Heels have lost one game all postseason, proving to be one of the best teams in the country. Additionally, North Carolina's ability to win games in multiple fashions illustrates how complete its roster is. Pitching has been the most consistent component for the Tar Heels, but their bats were the main catalyst for the victory on Wednesday.
Against West Virginia, North Carolina totaled 16 hits, with four players compiling multiple hits. Owen Hull and Gavin Gallaher each went 4-of-5 from the plate, combining for six RBIs, which proved to be overwhelming performances.
Overall, North Carolina was dominant in this quadrant, winning all three games and outscoring its opponents 23-11. Not to mention, their pitching was outstanding, with Jason DeCaro and Ryan Lynch developing into a lights-out one-two punch. As Forbes mentioned earlier this postseason, starting pitching is the greatest denominator, the one component of a team that is capable of neutralizing an opposing offense.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.