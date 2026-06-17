How Gavin Gallaher Has Propelled UNC to Victory

The North Carolina Tar Heels inched closer to clinching a berth in the College World Series championship with a 5-2 win over the West Virginia Mountaineers.

While speaking with the media during the Tar Heels' press conference , Gavin Gallaher, who hit the game-winning RBI triple in the seventh inning, explained his mindset during this stretch.

Gallaher's Thoughts

Jun 14, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels shortstop Jake Schaffner (2) and center fielder Owen Hull (8) celebrate scoring against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the seventh inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

"I just try to keep everything the same, stick with the routine and trust my preparation," Gallaher said. "That’s what can really keep you grounded. And it also helps having him down at third base, just to look down there and he’s always got a smile on his face. Kind of takes a little bit of weight off your shoulders."

Gallaher is one of the veterans on this team, and he will always cherish his experience with his teammates during this run.

Jun 14, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center fielder Owen Hull (8) singles in a run against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the seventh inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

"Yeah, it’s an honor and a privilege to have these guys trust me enough to allow me to wear this as long as - as well as the coaching staff," Gallaher said. "So, yeah, it means a lot to me. It means a ton."

"These guys know that I have their back, and you know whatever they need, and I’m lucky enough that they have mine. So, when I'm up there at the plate it makes it easy on me. We know that everybody on this team is bought in and we can trust each other. So it makes it easy when you go up there, just try to do your job."

Jun 14, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels third baseman Cooper Nicholson (1) hits a single against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the eighth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

It has been well-documented that the Tar Heels are one of the most complete teams remaining in the field. Gallaher acknowledged during his press conference availability on Sunday night.

"Yeah, we preach defense and pitching here at [North Carolina]. We know how important that is, especially when you’re playing in Omaha on the biggest stage. So when other teams make those mistakes, it’s important that you capitalize, because, you know, when you get to this point in the season, you’re not going to get many chances like that. Fortunately, they did make those mistakes and we capitalized."

Main Takeaways

Jun 14, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels pitcher Caden Glauber (27) and North Carolina Tar Heels catcher Colin Hynek (23) embrace after defeating the West Virginia Mountaineers at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

North Carolina has faced adversity throughout the postseason, and Gallaher has been the player who has dug the team out of precarious circumstances. That was the case again on Sunday, as the second baseman broke the deadlock in the seventh inning, driving in two runners on a triple to deep right-center.

The Tar Heels are clearly the best team in this bracket and are in the driver's seat for a national title game appearance. North Carolina's pitching has been instrumental in the team's success, but the batting lineup has exploded at various times, propelling it over the finish line in multiple games. The Tar Heels' offense will need to keep up this pace if they want to complete their run to the National Championship in the College World Series.