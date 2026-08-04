Belichick and Petrino Update UNC's Quarterback Competition

It goes without saying that the North Carolina Tar Heels need to produce as many wins as possible in 2026.

It has been an embarrassing year for the Tar Heels, and quite frankly, ever since Bill Belichick was hired, the program has been in turmoil. That dysfunction has extended into this offseason, with general manager Michael Lombardi placed on paid administrative leave following a complaint from a former front-office employee.

Nevertheless, North Carolina is turning the page to training camp, and one of the top storylines is the quarterback competition. Belichick and offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino provided updates regarding the positional battle.

What Belichick and Petrino Said

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick, talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"There's two ways you can look at it," Petrino said. "Some people might say, 'You're waiting to make a decision. Does that hurt the starter getting reps?' I look at it as they reported here today, we went out to practice, and the pressure is immediately on all of them, and I think that's a good thing."

"It showed their preparation for practice, showed how they called the plays in the huddle, how they understood what the progressions were. They've been working hard all June and July with the understanding that one of us is going to run out there for the first play of the game. So that's how I look at it."

"No set timeline," Belichick said of when a decision will be made. "Once it becomes apparent, that's when we're going to make the decision."

Takeaways and Reactions

Sep 13, 2019; Winston-Salem, NC, USA; A North Carolina Tar Heels helmet lays on the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at BB&T Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

None of this is groundbreaking , and it's part of the course. North Carolina's coaching staff needs to be 100 percent sure its choice at starting quarterback is absolutely correct. The Tar Heels are already facing an uphill battle to flip the narrative this upcoming season, and mishandling the quarterback evaluation will inevitably lead to a repeat of what transpired last season.

While I have been a proponent of giving Travis Burgess as many opportunities as possible to win the starting job, it is still difficult to envision that playing out, as Belichick's track record shows he prefers to develop young players methodically. Now, the 74-year-old head coach may not have the time to see that development, as 2026 could be his final season in Chapel Hill if the team struggles again and fails to qualify for bowl eligibility.

Regardless, the Tar Heels must be patient with this process, which Belichick made abundantly clear when asked about where the coaching staff currently is in their decision timeline. No matter who ends up earning the starting job, that quarterback needs to separate themselves from the rest of the pack clearly. The worst thing that could happen is that the Tar Heels' staff is split over who should start at QB. Again, if you have two quarterbacks, you have none.