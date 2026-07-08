Scouting Report on UNC's Latest Transfer Portal Addition Brizzi

It has been a hectic offseason for the North Carolina Tar Heels, but over the last several weeks, we have hit a lull, as the roster is essentially finalized.

However, last week the Tar Heels improved their roster, landing Buffalo transfer guard Angelo Brizzi . Earlier this week, 247Sports' David Sisk provided a scouting report on Brizzi and how he could operate at North Carolina.

Sisk's Thoughts

"I think he's going to be off the ball," Sisk said. "I think he's the guy, defensively, we spoke about; that's his biggest challenge. Can he stay in front of these guys? I think he's smart. He'll be a good help defender. I don't know how he's going to be one-on-one. He looked to me like there are some athletic struggles there."

"But the thing is, he can shoot the ball. That translates, that travels. I think if you can shoot at one level, you can shoot at all levels. It's going to be catch-and-shoot. He's not going to create. It's going to be him just getting open in the offense. I wonder if, with him playing off the ball, maybe he and Jaydon Young are not really fighting it out for a spot. He's a much better shooter than Jaydon Young. That's just my opinion from afar, watching on tape, not watching live."

Overall Takeaways

Mar 27, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; The North Carolina Tar Heels logo on the video board during practice prior to NCAA Tournament at West Regional at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The redshirt senior guard is coming off a career year, averaging 14.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists while shooting 48.0 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from three-point range. Additionally, the 6-foot-3, 193-pound guard shot 83.4 percent from the free-throw line.

While Brizzi is limited as a ball handler, the Tar Heels have plenty of guards who can create off the dribble, including Terrence Brown, Neoklis Avdalas, and Matt Able. With those three occupying the majority of those responsibilities, Brizzi's job is quite simple: Find vacated space along the perimeter and be ready to catch and shoot the ball.

This is a seamless fit for the player and team, as the existing personnel should provide Brizzi plenty of opportunities to produce off the bench. North Carolina's perimeter efficiency was abysmal last season, ranking 165th in the country, shooting 34.1 percent from three-point range. Brizzi should not only contribute to that aspect of the offense, but his elite efficiency also puts more pressure on opposing defenses.

With the number of playmaking guards and forwards on this roster, Brizzi should have no problem developing into one of the best bench assets in the nation.