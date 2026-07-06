The Hidden Advantage of North Carolina’s Overhauled 2026 Backcourt

Following a second consecutive first-round exit in the NCAA tournament, the North Carolina Tar Heels had to hit the reset button and make major changes to the coaching staff and roster.

Hiring Michael Malone was the first step in the re-tooling process, and with the 54-year-old head coach leading the charge, the roster looks completely different than last season. Here are a couple of reasons, as currently constituted, North Carolina is better positioned for substantial success in 2026.

Strong Backcourt

Jan 24, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) controls the ball while being defended by BYU Cougars forward Dominique Diomande (24) during the second half at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

North Carolina's backcourt left much to be desired last season, with Seth Trimble, Derek Dixon, Luka Bogavac, and Kyan Evans headlining the guard positions. While three-point shooting was not absent with Dixon and Bogavac in the equation, the Tar Heels' guards did not offer much efficiency and overall production from beyond the arc.

Malone and his staff prioritized that it would not be an issue this upcoming season, with the resources infused into the backcourt . Terrence Brown and Neoklis Avdalas need to improve that aspect of their game, but Matt Able shot 35.5 percent from three-point range, and last week, North Carolina landed Buffalo transfer guard Angelo Brizzi , who shot 37.3 percent from beyond the arc in 2025.

Dec 6, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) dribbles the ball against UNC Asheville Bulldogs guard Corey Jones (24) during the first half of the game at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Possessing an elite frontcourt is never a negative, but over the last few years, we have seen teams with backcourts capable of generating offense have much more success in the NCAA tournament . It's safe to say that Malone and his staff recognized the trend when constructing the roster.

Versatility On Both Ends of the Court

Dec 16, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; ETSU guard Jaydon Young (4) shoots on North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) during the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Because Malone targeted players with diverse skill sets, the Tar Heels will implement several rotational combinations, depending on the situation and opponent. For example, Brown, Able, and Avdalas are all capable of running the offense as a point guard while also operating off the ball.

That not only opens up what North Carolina can achieve offensively, but the allotment of sets that the Tar Heels can run will apply significant pressure on opposing defenses. Defensively, you can look across the roster and identify several players who can defend multiple positions.

Jarin Stevenson and Sayon Keita are each capable of defending all five positions on the court in the pick-and-roll game, which alleviates pressure and minimizes mismatches when opponents aim to take advantage of cross-positional matchups.

North Carolina's interior defense was impressive last season, but the Tar Heels were repeatedly exposed against guard-heavy teams. That should not be the case in 2026, as North Carolina's roster is littered with flexibility at all five positions.