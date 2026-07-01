How Angelo Brizzi Fits Into North Carolina's Roster

The transfer portal has been the primary avenue for the North Carolina Tar Heels' roster construction this offseason.

With Michael Malone taking over as head coach in the midst of the transfer portal window opening, the Tar Heels faced an uphill battle to revamp the roster. With that being said, Malone and his staff assembled one of the most intriguing rosters heading into next season.

On Wednesday, North Carolina's roster received another infusion of talent, landing Buffalo transfer guard Angelo Brizzi. Here is what signing the 6-foot-3, 193-pound guard means for the Tar Heels.

Breaking Down the Signing

BREAKING: Buffalo transfer guard Angelo Brizzi has committed to North Carolina, @InsideCarolina reports🐏



Brizzi averaged 14.5 point and 2.8 rebounds per game last season. https://t.co/r3f3I4uYxk pic.twitter.com/Bhh4r6dBhv — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) July 1, 2026

North Carolina has prioritized bolstering the backcourt this offseason, signing Matt Able, Terrence Brown, and Neoklis Avdalas. While the Tar Heels don't necessarily need another guard, Brizzi will be a legitimate weapon off the bench.

Last season, the senior guard averaged 14.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists while shooting 48.7 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from three-point range. That is an incredible production profile to install into a well-rounded roster.

In 2025, North Carolina was one of the worst three-point shooting teams in the country, shooting 34.2 percent from beyond the arc, which ranked 165th. Able, Brown, and Avdalas are not known for being knockdown shooters, but they are still clear upgrades in that department. Brizzi's role will be interesting to watch this upcoming season, but North Carolina's bench will improve vastly.

How Brizzi Fits Malone's Culture

Mar 28, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the first quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

During his introductory press conference, the 54-year-old head coach explained what types of players he wanted to pursue this offseason.

“I love guys that have a motor, that play hard,” Malone said. “You don’t have to wind up and motivate a player – I love self-motivated players who play hard. Toughness, you can’t put a dollar sign on toughness. And then IQ."

“Those are the things that jump out regardless of position – one through five, what you shoot from the foul line, what you shoot from the three-point line," Malone continued. "If you have a motor, you're tough, and you have IQ, you have a chance to be a hell of a player.”

Based on this description, Brizzi is the perfect fit in Malone's system. Brizzi is an elite three-point shooter and one of the most efficient scorers in the country. Additionally, Brizzi has four years of experience and will bring seniority to the bench. All in all, this is an under-the-radar move by the Tar Heels.