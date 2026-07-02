Why North Carolina Will Exceed Preseason Expectations

It has been a whirlwind of an offseason for the North Carolina Tar Heels' basketball program, with a new head coach in place (Michael Malone) and a multitude of reinforcements added to the roster in the last several months.

On Wednesday, ESPN's Jeff Borzello released his latest top 25 rankings, with rosters for each and every program basically set for next season. Here is where the Tar Heels are evaluated at this point of the offseason.

North Carolina's Ranking

Apr 3, 2017; Phoenix, AZ, USA; View of the team logos in a hallway after the game between the Gonzaga Bulldogs and the North Carolina Tar Heels in the championship game of the 2017 NCAA Men's Final Four at University of Phoenix Stadium. North Carolina defeated Gonzaga 71-65. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In this latest exercise, Borzello has North Carolina right on the edge, ranked No. 25 in the country. The Tar Heels' placement remained stagnant from the previous rankings, as they did not move up or down one single spot.

Why This Ranking Is Too Low

Dec 6, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) dribbles the ball against UNC Asheville Bulldogs guard Corey Jones (24) during the first half of the game at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Throughout this offseason, I have argued that North Carolina remains one of the most underrated teams heading into next season. Yes, it lacks cohesion, and the roster is entirely new, excluding Jarin Stevenson, the only returning player from last season's roster who logged significant minutes. However, the additions made to the personnel , paired with Malone taking over as head coach, lead me to confidently say that this team is in a much better spot than last season.

I get it, Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar are irreplaceable, and North Carolina does not have a player of Wilson's caliber walking through the doors in 2026. With that being said, while we haven't seen it play out yet, the pieces on this roster are more aligned, which will make for a cleaner operation.

Jan 24, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) drives while being defended by BYU Cougars guard Robert Wright III (1) during the second half at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Additionally, versatility will define North Carolina this upcoming season, giving them different avenues to win games. Last season, the Tar Heels won in a multitude of ways, but it came exclusively on the shoulders of the aforementioned frontcourt tandem. This time around, I expect North Carolina to be a well-balanced operation on both ends of the court.

Teams North Carolina Could/Should Be Ranked Above

Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger realizes the best route to the NCAA is through game-to-game focus | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I don't believe the Tar Heels' ranking is egregious, but they should be listed 2-3 spots higher than where they currently reside. Kansas (No. 23) and Iowa State (No. 24) are the two teams I circle as the ones the Tar Heels should supplant.

Iowa State produced one of the best transfer portal classes this offseason, with five acquisitions. However, the Cyclones lost Milan Momcilovic to the Kentucky Wildcats in the portal, a monumental departure. As for Kansas, head coach Bill Self landed No. 1 recruit Tyran Stokes and No. 21 recruit Taylen Kinney, but Stokes' addition has the Jayhawks slightly inflated. The rest of the roster does not impose fear.