UNC-Stanford Kickoff Time Officially Announced for November 8
For the first time in over a month, North Carolina fans will have a chance to tailgate a bit longer on game days.
The Atlantic Coast Conference has announced that Carolina will face Stanford at 4:30 p.m. ET on Nov. 8 at Kenan Stadium. This marks the latest kickoff time for North Carolina since September 13, when the Tar Heels hosted Richmond. Carolina won that game 41-6, which remains the team’s only victory in front of its home fans this season.
Press Release Statement from UNC Athletics
The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners have announced that the Stanford and North Carolina football game on Saturday, Nov. 8, will kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET on The CW.
It will be the fourth all-time meeting between the programs and first as conference opponents. The teams last met in the 2016 Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas, when the Cardinal earned a 25-23 victory.
Stanford’s only prior trip to Kenan Stadium was in 1997 when Carolina came away with a 28-17 win.
A Snippet of Stanford
Stanford is currently 3-5 on the season with a 2-3 record in ACC play. The Cardinal's three wins were over Boston College, San Jose State and Florida State. In its most recent game, Stanford lost to then No. 9 Miami 42-7 in Coral Gables.
The two most notable for the Cardinal are its running back tandem of Micah Ford and Cole Tabb. Ford has 99 carries for 425 yards (4.3 yards per carry) and three tocuhdowns for the season. Meanwhile, Tabb has 86 carries for 376 yards (4.4 yards per carry) and two touchdowns.
However, Stanford has one of the worst defenses in the country is 98th in scoring offense (29.5 points allowed per game), 114th in total defense (419.8 yards allowed per game) and 130th in passing offense (292.3 passing yards allowed per game).
Have to Focus on Syracuse First
While the announcement of the kickoff time is welcome news for Tar Heels fans, their main hope is that the team can snap its four-game losing streak when it faces Syracuse on Friday night.
The Orange come into the game with a 3-5 record and a 1-4 mark in ACC play. Syracuse’s only conference win came on the road against Clemson at Death Valley. However, star quarterback Steve Angeli suffered a season-ending injury late in that game, and the team has since endured a four-game losing streak.
The Orange also have one of the worst defenses in college football—they rank 122nd in total defense, allowing an average of 436.4 yards per game, and 127th in passing defense, surrendering nearly 274 yards per contest.