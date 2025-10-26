All Tar Heels

Extra Seasoning: Why Belichick’s Two-Point Gamble Was Right for UNC

Bill Belichick’s bold two-point decision vs. Virginia shows why UNC trusted him to go for the win.

Grant Chachere

Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers players celebrate after stopping North Carolina Tar Heels short of the goal line on a two point try to win in overtime at Kenan Stadium.
Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers players celebrate after stopping North Carolina Tar Heels short of the goal line on a two point try to win in overtime at Kenan Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

Despite the odds stacked against North Carolina — from Virginia’s potent offense to the Tar Heels’ struggles moving the ball downfield — they still managed to force the game into overtime.

In overtime, North Carolina had the ball second, which is the standard and often preferred strategy. After Virginia scored first, the Tar Heels had a chance to even the game. Following a couple of strong runs by Benjamin Hall, Carolina’s next two running plays were stopped.

Facing third-and-7, the Tar Heels needed to convert to avoid a fourth down. It’s worth noting UNC had struggled on third downs, ranking 91st nationally in that category.

But the Tar Heels not only converted on third down, quarterback Gio Lopez hit running back Davion Gause for a 9-yard touchdown pass.

UNC
Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Davion Gause (37) scores a touchdown in overtime at Kenan Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Now the dilemma: Kick the extra point to stay with the nation’s No. 16 team — which is in contention for a College Football Playoff spot — or go for two and the win?

North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick chose the latter. Lopez connected with Hall on a pass, but Hall was stopped just short of the end zone, the ball in his hands about an inch from the goal line.

"Just trying to win the game," Belichick said, when asked about his decision to go for two.

Reasons Why UNC Shouldn’t Have Gone for Two

UN
Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Coleman Bryson (16) and linebacker Mikai Gbayor (4) react in the fourth quarter at Kenan Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

There will be people that were against the decision and their reasons will be valid. 

The defense had been shutting down Virginia’s offense for the most part as Carolina held the Wahoos to 259 offensive yards, nearly 200 yards less than what they had usually been averaging onm offense. UNC’s pass rush had also sacked UVA quarterback Chandler Morris six times.

Also, Lopez had been shaky throughout the second half. After completing 17 of his 25 pass attempts for 173 yards in the first half, he completed only six of his 11 passes for 35 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Also, the offense had two turnoivers in the redzone throughout the game.

Despite these issues, Belichick made the right choice by going for two.

The Right Choice Was Made

UNC
Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick shakes Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliott hand after the Tar Heels lose to Virginia in overtime at Kenan Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

There are several reasons why he made the right call for going for the win.

The first reason is that momentum was on North Carolina’s side. The Tar Heels outplayed the Cavaliers for most of the game, outgaining them 353-259 despite the offense faltering in the second half.

The second reason is Virginia had more experience in overtime games this season, having played in two and winning both against Florida State and Louisville. It made sense to try to end the game immediately rather than continue playing against a team that was comfortable and confident in extended situations.

The final reason is that UNC had nothing to lose. The Tar Heels desperately needed a victory, as they required four more wins to reach bowl eligibility. A huge upset over Virginia, their longtime rival, would have provided a major morale boost following a month of negative press around the program. It is also easier to reach bowl eligibility with a 3-4 record than a 2-5 mark, especially with the last three games slated against Wake Forest, Duke and NC State — all currently favored to beat UNC.

Make sure to follow North Carolina Tar Heels On SI on X (formerly Twitter). Also, go like our page on Facebook!

feed

Published
Grant Chachere
GRANT CHACHERE

Grant Chachere holds a B.A. in Mass Communication from Louisiana State University and has a passion for college sports. He has served as a reporter and beat writer for various outlets, including Crescent City Sports and TigerBait.com. Now, he brings that passion and experience to his role as the North Carolina Tar Heels beat reporter On SI.

Home/Football