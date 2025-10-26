Extra Seasoning: Why Belichick’s Two-Point Gamble Was Right for UNC
Despite the odds stacked against North Carolina — from Virginia’s potent offense to the Tar Heels’ struggles moving the ball downfield — they still managed to force the game into overtime.
In overtime, North Carolina had the ball second, which is the standard and often preferred strategy. After Virginia scored first, the Tar Heels had a chance to even the game. Following a couple of strong runs by Benjamin Hall, Carolina’s next two running plays were stopped.
Facing third-and-7, the Tar Heels needed to convert to avoid a fourth down. It’s worth noting UNC had struggled on third downs, ranking 91st nationally in that category.
But the Tar Heels not only converted on third down, quarterback Gio Lopez hit running back Davion Gause for a 9-yard touchdown pass.
Now the dilemma: Kick the extra point to stay with the nation’s No. 16 team — which is in contention for a College Football Playoff spot — or go for two and the win?
North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick chose the latter. Lopez connected with Hall on a pass, but Hall was stopped just short of the end zone, the ball in his hands about an inch from the goal line.
"Just trying to win the game," Belichick said, when asked about his decision to go for two.
Reasons Why UNC Shouldn’t Have Gone for Two
There will be people that were against the decision and their reasons will be valid.
The defense had been shutting down Virginia’s offense for the most part as Carolina held the Wahoos to 259 offensive yards, nearly 200 yards less than what they had usually been averaging onm offense. UNC’s pass rush had also sacked UVA quarterback Chandler Morris six times.
Also, Lopez had been shaky throughout the second half. After completing 17 of his 25 pass attempts for 173 yards in the first half, he completed only six of his 11 passes for 35 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Also, the offense had two turnoivers in the redzone throughout the game.
Despite these issues, Belichick made the right choice by going for two.
The Right Choice Was Made
There are several reasons why he made the right call for going for the win.
The first reason is that momentum was on North Carolina’s side. The Tar Heels outplayed the Cavaliers for most of the game, outgaining them 353-259 despite the offense faltering in the second half.
The second reason is Virginia had more experience in overtime games this season, having played in two and winning both against Florida State and Louisville. It made sense to try to end the game immediately rather than continue playing against a team that was comfortable and confident in extended situations.
The final reason is that UNC had nothing to lose. The Tar Heels desperately needed a victory, as they required four more wins to reach bowl eligibility. A huge upset over Virginia, their longtime rival, would have provided a major morale boost following a month of negative press around the program. It is also easier to reach bowl eligibility with a 3-4 record than a 2-5 mark, especially with the last three games slated against Wake Forest, Duke and NC State — all currently favored to beat UNC.
