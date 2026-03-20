What the Stats Reveal About UNC's Final 15 Minutes Against VCU

The largest comeback in the first round of the NCAA tournament now belongs to the VCU Rams after a catastrophic collapse in the second half by Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels. Everybody who tuned into the last 15 minutes of action saw themselves just how bad it was, but what do the stats say about the meltdown?

Offensive Meltdown

For starters, Seth Trimble noted postgame that he believed the inefficiency came from just the simple fact of shots not falling in overtime, and he would be correct in that notion.

North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) rebounds the ball Thursday, March 19, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first round game against the VCU Rams at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. VCU Rams won 82-78 in OT. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the last 7:44 of game time, North Carolina shot a sickening 0-9 from the field, with their only source of points coming by way of free throws, to which they went 4-9 in that same period of time. Those extra five points left on the board ultimately proved to be a killer in the overtime loss.

Another sickening part about this loss is that VCU also didn’t particularly shoot the ball well in overtime either, going 2-8 from the field. This includes the death blow three pointer by Terrence Hill with seconds remaining in overtime.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; VCU Rams guard Nyk Lewis (1) goes to the basket against North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

When you scope it out and look at the last 15 minutes of the game, the stats are even uglier. North Carolina made 4 field goals in the last 15 minutes, with 5 turnovers and 6 missed free throws in that span. For reference, Terrence Hill had 17 points himself in that same stretch of time.

Whether or not shots just weren’t falling, as Trimble suggested, there really can be no excuses for what happened against VCU. For a team that played the first half of this game the way they did, nobody could have expected a collapse like this. This one will sting for a while, and rightfully so.

Tar Heels Fall Short (again)

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Elijah Davi (6) reacts after a play against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

For the third time in the last four seasons, Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels have again failed to reach the round of 32, falling short of the Carolina basketball standards. When Hubert Davis was asked about the offensive struggles postgame, he attributed it to the same as Trimble - good looks with shots that wouldn’t fall.

“We had open looks. We had shots at the basket. We had executed plays," Davis said. “And we missed eight free throws. Sometimes the ball doesn’t go in.”

Carolina now looks to the offseason, where they will start the journey towards a hopefully successful season to try and avoid another early exit next March.