UNC's Wilson Cracks the Top 5 of the 2026 NBA Draft Class

Former North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson is one of the top players in the 2026 NBA Draft class, and he’s being recognized as such on draft big boards.

Wilson was the Tar Heels best player this past season as a freshman, averaging 19.8 points and 9.4 rebounds per game while also averaging over a block and a steal on the defensive end. He was named an All-American for his efforts, and will have his jersey retired in the rafters of the Dean E. Smith Center.

UNC Without Wilson

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Wilson’s season ended prior to the NCAA Tournament due to a season-ending wrist injury that required surgery. His injury proved incredibly costly to the Tar Heels’ hopes, as they were bounced from the first round of the NCAA Tournament after blowing a 19-point lead to VCU without Wilson .

The former five-star prospect lived up to every expectation placed on him prior to the season, and his rare mix of size and skill has made him one of the top commodities ahead of the 2026 NBA Draft. In ESPN’s Jeremy Woo’s latest big board, he has Wilson as the 4th best prospect in the class, citing his freakish athleticism, with real potential to grow his other skills, such as his three-point shooting, his passing, and his ball handling on the offensive end of the floor.

Woo’s Thoughts

Feb 21, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) looks on prior to the game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

“Although there was perhaps a missed opportunity to force the issue, he remains in an excellent position as a consensus top-four prospect with room to improve in nearly every facet of his game,” Woo said. “Wilson projects to eventually add value on both ends of the floor as an explosive, toolsy forward with the potential to drive secondary offense and evolve into a versatile defender.”

“Fleshing those skills out is going to take time -- although Wilson is unpolished as a ball handler and a perimeter shooter (he shot just 7-for-27 from 3-point range), his physicality and motor largely compensated in college,” Woo added. “His skill level has to improve for him to truly function on the perimeter in the NBA, which means his projection requires a bit more imagination than the other consensus top prospects.”

Feb 21, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) shoots prior to the game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Wilson will now look to continue showing the scouts that he belongs amongst the best in this summer’s draft class. After a memorable campaign with the Tar Heels , he’ll aim to have a similarly memorable legacy at the next level once he gets drafted into the NBA.