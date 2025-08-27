All Tar Heels

Tar Heels Football: The Linebackers for TCU

With UNC taking on TCU, who are the linebackers for the Horned Frogs?

Jeremiah Artacho

Steve Belichick
Steve Belichick / Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI
In this story:

The UNC football team will go up against the TCU Horned Frogs on Monday, September 1, or in other words, Labor Day. Head Coach Bill Belichick will begin another chapter of his coaching career, away from his normal NFL playgrounds. He, along with Offensive Coordinator Freddie Kitchens and Defensive Coordinator Steve Belichick, will get to work together for the first time, tackling whatever TCU Head Coach Sonny Dykes throws their way during prime time football.

As far as linebackers go, who are they for TCU? Here is a list of all the linebackers for the Horned Frogs:

Seniors

  • Kaleb Elarms-Orr
  • Namdi Obiazor
Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; TCU linebacker Namdi Obiazor speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
  • Blake Baldwin
  • Luke Lingard

Juniors

  • Caleb Cortez

Sophomores

  • Michael Teason
Sep 7, 2024; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Long Island Sharks quarterback Ethan Greenwood (14) is tackled by TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Max Carroll (33) and linebacker Cooper McDonald (44) in the third quarter at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
  • Max Carroll
  • Hudson Hooper
  • Rhett Steppe

Freshman

  • Keylan Abrams
  • Anthony Williams
  • Dillon Arkansas
  • Sam Haley
North Carolina
UNC Defensive Coordinator Steve Belichick / Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI

UNC's Linebackers

Arguably, as of right now at least, the defense seems to be the stronger side of the ball for UNC, rather than its offense (surprisingly). In the past, it has typically been North Carolina's offense with all the firepower (Sam Howell, Josh Downs, Drake Maye, Omarion Hampton, to name a few) who would lead the team to victory.

Nevertheless, the offense holds plenty of unknowns in the running back room as well as the wide receivers, too. There are no returners (70 new players on the roster, by the way) from last season who are proven commodities yet, but as Coach Belichick likes to call it, the "acclimation period" may lead UNC in the right direction.

The Tar Heels are stepping toward a new kind of football, one in particular that has a unique feel (because what were the odds of an eight-time Super Bowl champion being its head coach?).

What will be intriguing to see are the reactions of the entire college football world once the contest between UNC and TCU has concluded. What will fans say if North Carolina wins? Or if they lose? Will a loss put Tar Heel fans down? Or will they still have hope? These are things to think about heading into the game.

Oct 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a North Carolina Tar Heels helmet on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

For the Tar Heels, after a 6-7 season, they find themselves in a position that maybe no one may have thought of... because let's be honest, did anyone see Coach Belichick at the collegiate level?

Please follow us on X when you click right here!

Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!

feed

Published
Jeremiah Artacho
JEREMIAH ARTACHO

Jeremiah Artacho graduated from DTCC with an associate's degree in journalism and attends UNC now, where he is pursuing his bachelor's in journalism. He brings tremendous experience covering the Tar Heels to his new role as North Carolina Tar Heels Associate Beat Writer on SI.