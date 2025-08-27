Tar Heels Football: The Linebackers for TCU
The UNC football team will go up against the TCU Horned Frogs on Monday, September 1, or in other words, Labor Day. Head Coach Bill Belichick will begin another chapter of his coaching career, away from his normal NFL playgrounds. He, along with Offensive Coordinator Freddie Kitchens and Defensive Coordinator Steve Belichick, will get to work together for the first time, tackling whatever TCU Head Coach Sonny Dykes throws their way during prime time football.
As far as linebackers go, who are they for TCU? Here is a list of all the linebackers for the Horned Frogs:
Seniors
- Kaleb Elarms-Orr
- Namdi Obiazor
- Blake Baldwin
- Luke Lingard
Juniors
- Caleb Cortez
Sophomores
- Michael Teason
- Max Carroll
- Hudson Hooper
- Rhett Steppe
Freshman
- Keylan Abrams
- Anthony Williams
- Dillon Arkansas
- Sam Haley
UNC's Linebackers
Arguably, as of right now at least, the defense seems to be the stronger side of the ball for UNC, rather than its offense (surprisingly). In the past, it has typically been North Carolina's offense with all the firepower (Sam Howell, Josh Downs, Drake Maye, Omarion Hampton, to name a few) who would lead the team to victory.
Nevertheless, the offense holds plenty of unknowns in the running back room as well as the wide receivers, too. There are no returners (70 new players on the roster, by the way) from last season who are proven commodities yet, but as Coach Belichick likes to call it, the "acclimation period" may lead UNC in the right direction.
The Tar Heels are stepping toward a new kind of football, one in particular that has a unique feel (because what were the odds of an eight-time Super Bowl champion being its head coach?).
What will be intriguing to see are the reactions of the entire college football world once the contest between UNC and TCU has concluded. What will fans say if North Carolina wins? Or if they lose? Will a loss put Tar Heel fans down? Or will they still have hope? These are things to think about heading into the game.
For the Tar Heels, after a 6-7 season, they find themselves in a position that maybe no one may have thought of... because let's be honest, did anyone see Coach Belichick at the collegiate level?
