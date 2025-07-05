Former Tar Heel Drake Maye Having a Summer To Remember
Former North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye has given up his eligibility.
Not his collegiate eligibility, that expired two years ago. He gave up bachelorhood eligibility on June 21 when he officially said "I do" to Ann Michael Hudson, his longtime girlfriend. Pictures of the wedding were posted on social media along with a message from the happy couple.
Maye wore a stylish black tudedo for the event while Hudson wore a strapless gown with a lace-covered bodice. Other photos of the happy couple depict their first kiss as husband and wife, holding hands and kissing on the dance floor.
"What a night! Cheers to forever🥂I love you!" Maye wrote in the caption. Hudson commented on the post, "Best day ever!!!! I love you❤️❤️."
The bride shared video on her social media account which depicted an aerial shot of the wedding venue, the couple walking with their wedding party and the traditional and emotional first dance with her father.
"1 week married to you calls for a little glimpse of the most special day ❤️. I love you!" Hudson wrote.
The couple met in middle school and started dating when they were 12 years old. Hudson was there for Maye's high school career and for his years in Chapel Hill. She was cheering him on as his top supporter.
When Maye was drafted by the New England Patriots in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, Hudson also took to social media to indicate her love for Maye and her pride over his being selected so early.
"Drake, words cannot describe how proud I am of you. What an incredible blessing it has been to be by your side through all of this," she wrote on Instagram. "I love you and can’t wait for this next chapter! GO PATS!!"
The couple spent their first few days as husband and wife in St. Lucia. They lounged on the beach and went on boat rides.
After they ceremonial honeymoon to the Caribbean the couple went across the big pond to London where they took in the sites at the All England Lawn & Tennis Club and watched the opening rounds of Wimbledon.
Maye was sandwiched with a celebrity crowd that included Kate Blanchett, Russell Crowe and David Beckham. Maye was the only one in the crowd who could throw a tight spiral. He is also the only one who plays for Bill Belichick's former team and also played for Belichick's current team.
