What UNC Football Must Improve on Against East Tennessee State

The North Carolina Tar Heels football program didn't have the chance to build on its Week 0 win against TCU.

North Carolina had a scheduled week off in the official first week of the 2026-27 college football season. While there have been plenty of rumblings off the field and ongoing investigations into the front office and coaching staff, hopefully the team used the time to reflect and work on areas that need improvement.

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This upcoming weekend will give North Carolina a chance to address some of those shortcomings when they face East Tennessee State. With that in mind, here is where the Tar Heels need to focus in what should be a manageable game.

Run Defense

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; TCU Horned Frogs running back Jeremy Payne (26) is tackled by North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Derek McDonald (15) and linebacker Jonathan Agumadu (8) in the second half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Again, East Tennessee State isn't anywhere near the caliber of opponent the Tar Heels face regularly in conference play, but this is still an opportunity to address shortcomings that emerged against the Horned Frogs.

North Carolina was consistently gashed on the ground against TCU, as running back Jeremy Payne rushed for 142 yards on 25 carries. While most of that production came in the first half and the Tar Heels adjusted well in the second half, it's still clearly not good enough. With all due respect, Jaden Craig looked pedestrian against North Carolina. Any other quarterback would have capitalized on that type of support from the backfield.

Cleaner Offensive Operation

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino's credit, he had the Tar Heels firing on all cylinders in the first quarter. Billy Edwards Jr. completed 6-of-10 passes for 122 yards during that span, leading North Carolina to 10 points on the first three drives of the game.

However, in the ensuing three quarters, the Tar Heels totaled five points and were completely ineffective on third down. Some of that was due to the weather, but still, that can't happen in the coming weeks against ACC opposition.

Get More Weapons Involved

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) carries the ball in the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This isn't a glaring issue, but North Carolina's passing attack was essentially three players: Jordan Shipp, Jelani Thurman, and Trech Kekahuna. For context, Edwards Jr. finished the game completing 16-of-28 passes for 232 yards. Thurman and Shipp combined for nine receptions and 165 yards.

If the Tar Heels want to challenge opposing defenses, the targets can't be as consolidated as they were against TCU. Meanwhile, Mason Humphrey caught one pass for 11 yards. The former Lehigh receiver is a deep threat, averaging 18.6 yards per catch last season, so the rain certainly didn't suit his skill set. Look for Humphrey to be more involved this weekend when North Carolina faces East Tennessee State.