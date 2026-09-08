What UNC Football Must Improve on Against East Tennessee State
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The North Carolina Tar Heels football program didn't have the chance to build on its Week 0 win against TCU.
North Carolina had a scheduled week off in the official first week of the 2026-27 college football season. While there have been plenty of rumblings off the field and ongoing investigations into the front office and coaching staff, hopefully the team used the time to reflect and work on areas that need improvement.
This upcoming weekend will give North Carolina a chance to address some of those shortcomings when they face East Tennessee State. With that in mind, here is where the Tar Heels need to focus in what should be a manageable game.
Run Defense
Again, East Tennessee State isn't anywhere near the caliber of opponent the Tar Heels face regularly in conference play, but this is still an opportunity to address shortcomings that emerged against the Horned Frogs.
North Carolina was consistently gashed on the ground against TCU, as running back Jeremy Payne rushed for 142 yards on 25 carries. While most of that production came in the first half and the Tar Heels adjusted well in the second half, it's still clearly not good enough. With all due respect, Jaden Craig looked pedestrian against North Carolina. Any other quarterback would have capitalized on that type of support from the backfield.
Cleaner Offensive Operation
To offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino's credit, he had the Tar Heels firing on all cylinders in the first quarter. Billy Edwards Jr. completed 6-of-10 passes for 122 yards during that span, leading North Carolina to 10 points on the first three drives of the game.
However, in the ensuing three quarters, the Tar Heels totaled five points and were completely ineffective on third down. Some of that was due to the weather, but still, that can't happen in the coming weeks against ACC opposition.
Get More Weapons Involved
This isn't a glaring issue, but North Carolina's passing attack was essentially three players: Jordan Shipp, Jelani Thurman, and Trech Kekahuna. For context, Edwards Jr. finished the game completing 16-of-28 passes for 232 yards. Thurman and Shipp combined for nine receptions and 165 yards.
If the Tar Heels want to challenge opposing defenses, the targets can't be as consolidated as they were against TCU. Meanwhile, Mason Humphrey caught one pass for 11 yards. The former Lehigh receiver is a deep threat, averaging 18.6 yards per catch last season, so the rain certainly didn't suit his skill set. Look for Humphrey to be more involved this weekend when North Carolina faces East Tennessee State.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.