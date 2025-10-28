UNC Successfully Flips Four-Star CB from Penn State
North Carolina had their eyes set on Jaziel Hart, and they were able to successfully flip him from Penn State. The four-star cornerback had committed to the Nittany Lions on May 22.
Hart went on a few more visits after committing to PSU before re-opening his recruitment on October 14. Just two weeks later, he's the newest member of Bill Belichick's Class of 2026.
Belichick may not see the results on the field this season that he would like, but UNC has lost their last two games by a combined four points. Their heartbreaking losses to California and Virginia are a sign of what's to come as the Tar Heels look to get back on track after their 2-5 (0-3) start.
Jaziel Hart's Is UNC's Latest In The Class Of 2026
Even though he had committed to the Nittany Lions, Hart had his eyes set on other schools. After pledging his commitment to Penn State, he visited Virginia Tech, Tennessee, and Michigan.
Michigan State was the latest to extend an offer on October 15, but October 27 marked the date he committed to UNC. Belichick landed a Top 50 cornerback in the Class of '26.
"I'm Home Tar Heel Nation! Lets work," Hart wrote once Hayes Fawcett revealed the news of his commitment. He also shared a post from Rivals announcing his move, responding with, "Thank You Jesus!"
North Carolina's Class of 2026
As it stands, Hart is the 38th commit in Belichick's Class of 2026. With the transfer portal and everything else going on in the changing landscape of college sports, UNC has a chance to go on an unbelievable run next season.
They may not be getting the results they're hoping for in ACC play, but Hart knows that things are only going to get better from here, "They got a lot to say about UNC now, just wait til this 26' class take over!"
Hart joins Kenton Dopson, Xavier Jackson, Marcellous Ryan, and Keegan Chapman as the Tar Heels cornerback commits next season. Dopson is their highest rated at the position, a Top 20 CB in the Class of '26.
UNC being able to flip Hart from Penn State is a sign of great things to come. The Nittany Lions are certainly struggling as they lost star quarterback Drew Allar for the season and they just fired head coach James Franklin. Hart fell right into Belichick's lap and he made sure he didn't waste this opportunity.
