BREAKING: Four-Star CB Jaziel Hart has Committed to North Carolina, he tells me for @rivals



The 6’0 175 CB from Roanoke, VA decommitted from Penn State on October 14th



“They got a lot to say about UNC now, just wait til this 26’ class Take Over🐏” https://t.co/WjUVzP19bY pic.twitter.com/uGXhsdbb2N