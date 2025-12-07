UNC Supporting Cast Production Predictions vs. Georgetown

Secondary players and bench production played a major role in the North Carolina Tar Heels' win over the Kentucky Wildcats on Tuesday night. It was the first time all season that it felt like North Carolina was not overly dependent on two players to carry the team to victory.

In fact, Caleb Wilson was pretty much a non-factor on offense, missing 14 of his shot attempts on the night. Late-game heroics were required by a young guard off the bench for the Tar Heels to inch their way past the Wildcats at Rupp Arena.

Hopefully, for North Carolina's sake, Sunday's contest will not come down to the final possession. The Tar Heels should win this game comfortably, and it will be another opportunity for the supporting cast to build confidence with conference play on the horizon.

Here are predictions for North Carolina's role players.

Jarin Stevenson

Stat line prediction: 7 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 block

Dec 2, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) grabs a pass during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Stevenson has been an enforcer for North Carolina this season. The Alabama transfer will not blow spectators away on the stat sheet, but his impact, specifically on defense, is noticeable.

Because the Tar Heels want to preserve Wilson and Henri Veesaar and keep them out of foul trouble, head coach Hubert Davis will assign Stevenson to defend the top option on the opposing team if it is not a center. The junior forward will not be lighting up the scoreboard, but he will have an impact in this game one way or another.

Kyan Evans

Stat line prediction: 6 points and 3 assists

Dec 2, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Kyan Evans (0) passes the ball during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

The former Colorado State guard took a backseat on Tuesday night, playing only 16 minutes. He ceded minutes to a player that will be discussed next, which turned out to be the correct decision by the coaching staff.

Evans was a non-factor , and if he continues his lackluster performance in the next few weeks, his starting role will be in danger, especially with Seth Trimble returning later this month.

Sunday is a huge game for Evans to regain any confidence and re-establish his standing in his role on the roster.

Derek Dixon

Stat line prediction: 8 points and 3 rebounds

Dec 2, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) goes to the basket against Kentucky Wildcats forward Brandon Garrison (10) and guard Jasper Johnson (2) during the first half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Dixon's performance and late-game heroics should earn him more playing time on Sunday. He took over Evans' minutes on Tuesday, and he took advantage of the opportunity. If the freshman guard plays remotely close to how he did earlier this week, there is a chance he gains steam on being inserted into the starting lineup until Trimble returns.

The 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard can shoot, defend, and finish contested layups, which was on full display on his game-winning shot against Kentucky. There is a chance Dixon develops into a high-end player for the Tar Heels in the near future.

Nov 3, 2025 | Freshman Derek Dixon against Central Arkansas | Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

