UNC Supporting Cast Production Predictions vs. Georgetown
In this story:
Secondary players and bench production played a major role in the North Carolina Tar Heels' win over the Kentucky Wildcats on Tuesday night. It was the first time all season that it felt like North Carolina was not overly dependent on two players to carry the team to victory.
In fact, Caleb Wilson was pretty much a non-factor on offense, missing 14 of his shot attempts on the night. Late-game heroics were required by a young guard off the bench for the Tar Heels to inch their way past the Wildcats at Rupp Arena.
Hopefully, for North Carolina's sake, Sunday's contest will not come down to the final possession. The Tar Heels should win this game comfortably, and it will be another opportunity for the supporting cast to build confidence with conference play on the horizon.
Here are predictions for North Carolina's role players.
Jarin Stevenson
Stat line prediction: 7 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 block
Stevenson has been an enforcer for North Carolina this season. The Alabama transfer will not blow spectators away on the stat sheet, but his impact, specifically on defense, is noticeable.
Because the Tar Heels want to preserve Wilson and Henri Veesaar and keep them out of foul trouble, head coach Hubert Davis will assign Stevenson to defend the top option on the opposing team if it is not a center. The junior forward will not be lighting up the scoreboard, but he will have an impact in this game one way or another.
Kyan Evans
Stat line prediction: 6 points and 3 assists
The former Colorado State guard took a backseat on Tuesday night, playing only 16 minutes. He ceded minutes to a player that will be discussed next, which turned out to be the correct decision by the coaching staff.
Evans was a non-factor, and if he continues his lackluster performance in the next few weeks, his starting role will be in danger, especially with Seth Trimble returning later this month.
Sunday is a huge game for Evans to regain any confidence and re-establish his standing in his role on the roster.
Derek Dixon
Stat line prediction: 8 points and 3 rebounds
Dixon's performance and late-game heroics should earn him more playing time on Sunday. He took over Evans' minutes on Tuesday, and he took advantage of the opportunity. If the freshman guard plays remotely close to how he did earlier this week, there is a chance he gains steam on being inserted into the starting lineup until Trimble returns.
The 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard can shoot, defend, and finish contested layups, which was on full display on his game-winning shot against Kentucky. There is a chance Dixon develops into a high-end player for the Tar Heels in the near future.
Please follow us on X when you click right HERE!
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE!
Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is our UNC Tar Heels Beat Reporter. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.