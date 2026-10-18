Tar Heel Takes: What Stood Out in UNC's Win Over Duke
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The North Carolina Tar Heels squandered a 17-point lead, but recovered to beat the Duke Blue Devils 24-20 to reclaim the Victory Bell.
Here are some of the good and not-so-good narratives that emerged from this game.
The Good
Billy Edwards Jr.'s Clutch Game-Winning Drive
North Carolina's offense scored points on its first three possessions, jumping out to a 17-0 lead. However, the Tar Heels didn't score again until 1:53 remained in the game. Some of that was self-inflicted wounds, while some of it was also on the defense's inability to get off the field.
Nevertheless, Edwards Jr. was composed, sharp, decisive, and confident on that final drive. The final stat line indicates that the six-year veteran struggled, but this was Edwards Jr.'s best performance of the season.
Strong Defensive Performance
Duke's offense has limited options and is heavily reliant on running back Nate Sheppard. That said, the Tar Heels' defense was relatively stout, especially in the first half, allowing zero points during that stretch. The Blue Devils' points came exclusively off Jordan Shipp's fumble. The Blue Devils dominated time of possession in the second half. Belichick's defense did break at the end, allowing Duke to take the lead late in the game.
However, forcing one turnover on downs near the goal line and forcing Duke to settle for multiple field goals on clock-draining drives was impressive. The pass rush was non-existent, but when the defense allows 13 points in the entire game, that speaks volumes, considering that the majority of the starting secondary was out.
Not So Good
Benjamin Hall's Injury
North Carolina's rushing attack has been dormant over the last two weeks. The Tar Heels were facing two of the best run defenses in the country during that span. Hall was in a great spot to bounce back against a porous Duke defense. However, the sophomore running back suffered an injury on the opening drive and didn't return. Hall's status moving forward will be worth monitoring.
Allowing Duke To Dictate Terms in Second Half
It was a tale of two halves, as the Tar Heels were utterly dominant in the opening 30 minutes. However, Duke went into halftime with some much-needed momentum after a scoop-and-score touchdown from Jordan Shipp's fumble. It carried that into the second half. The Blue Devils failed to capitalize with touchdowns, but they had multiple drives that ate up a lot of time.
Sheppard was quiet in the first half before exploding in the second, finishing with 77 rushing yards on 20 carries and 11 receptions for 98 yards and one touchdown. North Carolina's defense ultimately did its job, but that was a physical domination by Duke in the final 30 minutes.
Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.