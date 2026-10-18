Tar Heel Takes: What Stood Out in UNC's Win Over Duke

The North Carolina Tar Heels squandered a 17-point lead, but recovered to beat the Duke Blue Devils 24-20 to reclaim the Victory Bell.

Here are some of the good and not-so-good narratives that emerged from this game.

The Good

Billy Edwards Jr.'s Clutch Game-Winning Drive

Oct 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarter back Billy Edwards Jr. (9) looks to pass during the first quarter against the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

North Carolina's offense scored points on its first three possessions, jumping out to a 17-0 lead. However, the Tar Heels didn't score again until 1:53 remained in the game. Some of that was self-inflicted wounds, while some of it was also on the defense's inability to get off the field.

Nevertheless, Edwards Jr. was composed, sharp, decisive, and confident on that final drive. The final stat line indicates that the six-year veteran struggled, but this was Edwards Jr.'s best performance of the season.

Strong Defensive Performance

Oct 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; A North Carolina Tar Heels helmet at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke's offense has limited options and is heavily reliant on running back Nate Sheppard. That said, the Tar Heels' defense was relatively stout, especially in the first half, allowing zero points during that stretch. The Blue Devils' points came exclusively off Jordan Shipp's fumble. The Blue Devils dominated time of possession in the second half. Belichick's defense did break at the end, allowing Duke to take the lead late in the game.

However, forcing one turnover on downs near the goal line and forcing Duke to settle for multiple field goals on clock-draining drives was impressive. The pass rush was non-existent, but when the defense allows 13 points in the entire game, that speaks volumes, considering that the majority of the starting secondary was out.

Not So Good

Benjamin Hall's Injury

Sep 19, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; University of North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Miles O'Neill (8) hands the ball off to University of North Carolina Tar Heels running back Benjamin Hall (7) late in the fourth quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Tumlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

North Carolina's rushing attack has been dormant over the last two weeks. The Tar Heels were facing two of the best run defenses in the country during that span. Hall was in a great spot to bounce back against a porous Duke defense. However, the sophomore running back suffered an injury on the opening drive and didn't return. Hall's status moving forward will be worth monitoring.

Allowing Duke To Dictate Terms in Second Half

Oct 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was a tale of two halves, as the Tar Heels were utterly dominant in the opening 30 minutes. However, Duke went into halftime with some much-needed momentum after a scoop-and-score touchdown from Jordan Shipp's fumble. It carried that into the second half. The Blue Devils failed to capitalize with touchdowns, but they had multiple drives that ate up a lot of time.

Sheppard was quiet in the first half before exploding in the second, finishing with 77 rushing yards on 20 carries and 11 receptions for 98 yards and one touchdown. North Carolina's defense ultimately did its job, but that was a physical domination by Duke in the final 30 minutes.