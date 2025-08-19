Tar Heels Target Deron Rippey Jr. Set for Official Visits
The North Carolina Tar Heels have been known for their basketball style both on and off the court, as they have been able to play great on game days and recruit well in the off-season. They have also been able to balance a great deal of recruiting even through the season.
North Carolina is set to be the host of many elite-level athletes, as well as blue-chip prospects, as they look to have yet another successful season of recruiting. They landed one of the better c?l recruits, including someone that could be argued as the best player in the class. That prospect was Caleb Wilson, who was the No. 8 player in the country. He was the famous power forward who announced his commitment and was the highest-rated player in the country.
They have turned their focus to the 2026 recruiting class, but they have yet to land a commit. They are still looking for prospects to bring in, but things are beginning to look promising, as they are days away from beginning their official visit season. Following their first visit, they will host one of the better players on their recruiting board, who is set to visit many high-caliber programs, including arguably the biggest names in the college basketball scene.
That target is Deron Rippey Jr, who is one of the better players in the nation, and a top guard prospect for many schools recruiting him. He has been offered by many schools, and will take official visits to many of the top schools in his recruitment.
Rippey is set to begin his official visit stretch on August 27th, when he visits Miami. He will then take the trip to Chapel Hill to visit North Carolina. This will be a chance for the Tar Heels to solidify themself in the recruitment, and hopefully take the lead.
They will hope they have the lead going into the remainder of the visits, as he will also visit the Alabama Crimson Tide, Texas Longhorns, Syracuse Orange, Kentucky Wildcats, Indiana Hoosiers, Duke Blue Devils, Tennessee Volunteers, Kansas Jayhawks, and the North Carolina State Wolfpack.
The Tar Heels have been targeting him for a while, and getting him on campus is huge, but they will have to do whatever they can to land him, as they are up against tough talent.
