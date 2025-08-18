2027 ATH Braden Gordon Gains North Carolina Football Offer
The North Carolina Tar Heels have done a great job in the recruiting scene. The Tar Heels have done a great job in the 2026 recruiting class, as the Tar Heels have landed many different commits. They landed 36 commitments in the class of 2026 thus far, which is far more than many would expect a school with a first-year coach to do. In fact, a large majority of schools won't even reach 30 commitments before early signing day, as the sweetspot is usually set around the 26-28 total range.
When you get a guy like Bill Belichick to come to Chapel Hill, anything is possible. This is a large part of why guys like CJ Sadler and Travis Burgess were sold on going to North Carolina, because the coach they have targeting them is one of the most proven coaches in NFL history, who will hope to do an excellent job on Saturdays.
Belichick has also landed two commitments in the 2027 class with a recent commitment from Amir Brown. Brown is a 2027 running back and an in-state prospect who is teammates with both Jayden Griffin-Haynes and Zavion Griffin-Haynes, who are brothers and North Carolina Tar Heels commits.
They also had quite the luck of landing Skylar Robison, who speaks for himself as one of the better wide receivers in the country. The Tar Heels are looking for their next commitment, but similar to other recruitments, the Tar Heels have to offer the prospects first, which is exactly what they did with one of the better players in the state of Alabama.
Braden Grodon is one of the better players in the state of Alabama, as the 2027 prospect attends The Montgomery Academy in Montgomery, Alabama. He is a 6-foot-5 athlete with plenty of range and size to play at multiple different positions. He is a four-star recruit that has many different offers. Some of the offers that he has already received early in his recruitment include the Florida Gators, Alabama Crimson Tide who is an in-state program, and the Kentucky Wildcats.
The North Carolina Tar Heels have one of the better recruiting staffs in the country, so this comes as no shock. They will push hard in this recruitment, and the staff will remain to be one of the better staff's in his recruitment despite being the new guys on the block in this one.
