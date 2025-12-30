Where North Carolina Could Finish in the ACC in 2025
In this story:
The 2025 college basketball season is heating up with conference play starting this week, with several Blue Blood programs looking to establish the foundation for March.
One of those programs is the North Carolina Tar Heels, who open up their ACC play against the Florida State Seminoles on Tuesday night at the Dean E. Smith Center.
North Carolina heads into conference play with a 12-1 record, with wins over Kansas, Kentucky, and Georgetown. The Tar Heels are also in the midst of a six-game winning streak, dating back to the opening day of December.
None of that matters now, as ACC competition is here for North Carolina. Let's take a look at how the top of the ACC standings could look at the end of the season.
1. Duke Blue Devils
The Blue Devils are currently ranked No. 6 in the nation, and rightfully so, as Duke is 11-1, with wins over Kansas, Arkansas, Florida, and Michigan State. Their one loss against a ranked opponent was Texas Tech in an 82-81 defeat.
Jon Scheyer's team averages 87.2 points per game while shooting 50.3 percent from the field, which ranks 27th in the country. Scoring at that level while shooting that efficiently will make it an impossible task for opposing teams to contain the Blue Devils.
Not to mention, freshman forward Cameron Boozer is averaging 23.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game, while shooting 56.7 percent from the field.
2. North Carolina Tar Heels
The main reason it is difficult to pick the Tar Heels to win the ACC regular season title is that their offense experiences too many ebbs and flows. Other than that, North Carolina possesses everything to win this conference.
It has depth, an elite frontcourt, a strong defensive pedigree, and a roster that can win in a multitude of ways. Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar will be the driving forces, but the Tar Heels now have a legitimate third option on offense, with Seth Trimble back in the fold.
If North Carolina can hit a stride and find its rhythm on offense, it could easily win this conference.
3. Louisville Cardinals
Louisville could be the most potent offense with the backcourt tandem of Mikel Brown Jr. and Ryan Conwell. The problem is: both players struggle with offensive efficiency. Brown Jr. shoots 38.1 percent from the field, while Conwell shoots 41.4 percent from the field.
In addition, Brown Jr. is dealing with a lower back injury that has held him out of the last two games. That could be a cautious approach by the coaching staff, understanding that games of higher magnitude are around the corner. However, back injuries can linger and flare up randomly throughout the season. That will be something worth monitoring as the season progresses.
Please follow us on X when you click right HERE! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE!
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Tar Heels when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW
Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is our UNC Tar Heels Beat Reporter. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.