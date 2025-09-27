Tar Heels Target Dre Otey Talks Program’s Growth and Grit
The North Carolina Tar Heels continue to show their true colors when it comes to the recruiting scene, as they are looking to add to their 2027 recruiting class following an electric 2026 recruiting class that landed 37 total recruits thus far, with the possibility of them adding to that in the final months leading up to the signing portion of the class.
They have been targeting many different prospects and positions, including one of the more intriguing prospects in the class, as they have been targeting Dre Otey.
Otey is one of the more intriguing names to know in the class at the cornerback position, as he has a lot of hype to his name, but he very well could be one of the better players in this class when it is all said and done. Here is what he had to say about the North Carolina Tar Heels when speaking to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI.
Dre Otey Talks North Carolina Stepping Up
- "They're doing good, they just offered so we're still feeling each other out, but I like what I'm hearing," said one of the newer targets to the North Carolina Tar Heels recruiting board when speaking to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI about his current standpoint with the North Carolina Tar Heels.
The North Carolina Tar Heels have started to feed into the pro potential type of category when it comes to recruiting these prospects as they gave Otey the pitch that they can get him to the NFL. He went into detail in the interview.
- "I talk to Coach Thompson and got a relationship with Coach Hawk, and they say they can develop me into a pro."
Will the North Carolina Tar Heels target visit the North Carolina Tar Heels or is this out of the picture for him in his recruiting process at this time?
- "Yes, I'm going to come to a game on Nov 8."
The talented prospect has already started to focus on a set group of schools. He explains why this is the case, along with naming the schools that he is talking with.
- "Maryland, Ole Miss, Louisville, Kentucky, and North Carolina, all of whom I hear from the most, so that’s who I'm going to focus on."
What does Otey need to see when it comes to the North Carolina Tar Heels so the Tar Heels can move up in the rankings.
"They just need to show they can develop my position, and I need to get on campus more cause I've been to the other schools several times, but Hawk was at USC when my brother played, so we have a connection."
