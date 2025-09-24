Top Prospect Otha Thomas IV Discusses North Carolina Football Interest
Otha Thomas IV is a cornerback prospect from the state of Florida who has been one of the main targets for many different teams. One of the main teams that has the attention of the talented prospect is the North Carolina Tar Heels.
The cornerback prospect is from the state of Florida as he resides in Pensacola, Florida, and has been targeted by many different Florida-based teams however, the North Carolina Tar Heels have hopes to be able to bring him up from Florida all the way to the North Carolina system, as they hope that they can land his commitment as he has one of the more intriguing yet fast rising 2027 prospects at the cornerback position.
Thomas caught up with North Carolina Tar Heels On SI to detail everything that needs to be detailed.
Otha Thomas IV Talks North Carolina Recruitment
- "I feel like they are excelling in the 26/27 recruiting classes; they picked up some big names in both of those classes," Otha Thomas stated when speaking to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI about his North Carolina Tar Heels at this time in his recruiting process.
He then would detail the conversations he has been having with the staff, as well as which coach on the staff he has been talking to the most. Here is what he had to say when speaking to the North Carolina Tar Heels On SI.
- "Coach Thompson, the convo’s are a learning experience every time I talk to him, and he lets me know how good North Carolina is and what it would bring to me in the future."
Will the talented prospect be visiting the North Carolina Tar Heels, or is it a situation that he won't visit again, as he has been a prospect that has already visited the North Carolina Tar Heels?
- "I have already visited UNC. It was a great experience. I'm planning on coming back for one of the later games in the season."
The talented prospect will then go into detail about who is standing out by providing four different schools that have already started to make a huge impression on his recruitment as he continues to be recruited by multiple different schools. Did the North Carolina Tar Heels make this list? Not quite, but they are still one of the more intriguing schools on his list.
- "Texas A&M, Florida, Mississippi State, and USF."
The North Carolina Tar Heels still have a chance to improve, but what would be needed for them to improve in their recruitment?
- "They would need to win against a bigger school than ACC."
