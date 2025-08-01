BREAKING: North Carolina Flips Tennessee Volunteers Commit
The North Carolina Tar Heels were seemingly done for the most part when it comes to the 2026 recruiting class, as they have already landed many different commitments in the class. They have landed 33 commitments until they landed another major commitment.
While we thought we have seen the last of the commitments for the Tar Heels, they have went into the state of Tennessee and landed one of the better players in the class. This comes as they make the addition of a tight end, who has been committed to the Tennessee Volunteers for quite some time. That player being Carson Sneed.
Sneed is one of the better players in the class, and has been one of the top players at the tight end position, with many different schools hopeful to land his commitment.
Following the official visit slate, the Florida Gators seemed to be a possible front-runner with the Tennessee Volunteers coming in as an obvious leader with him being the second-longest commit in the class. He was the second longest commit, as he followed days after Faizon Brandon (the No. 1 player in the state of North Carolina and in the nation) committed to the Volunteers.
Sneed is currently rated as the 17th tight end in the class and inside the top-400 nationally by On3/Rivals. Sneed has been rated inside the top-100 in the past, and is geared up for an amazing season with high school out in Nashville. His brother (Dayton Sneed) was previously on the football field with the Tennessee Volunteers before entering the transfer portal.
While Dayton was at Tennessee, that was the only team that Sneed was visiting, and was committed to them for a reason. Following his transfer, Carson decided to visit many different places, including the Tar Heels which was one for his first visits.
One thing for certain is the fact that this is a huge land for the North Carolina Tar Heels. He is one of the better players in the class now, and will join a great group of guys on the offense. One of the players that he will be joining on the offensive side of the football is Cooper McCutchan. McCutchan is a fellow tight end commit for the Tar Heels, and will be one of the most important tight end duos in the country.
