EXCLUSIVE: Dedrick Kimbrough Talks North Carolina Recruitment
Dedrick Kimbrough is one of the better wide receivers in the class of 2028, and has recently picked up his North Carolina offer.
He detailed more about his offer with North Carolina Tar Heels On SI.
"I went on a visit to UNC during the spring, and I really love what Coach Belichick is doing with the program. I spent some time with Coach Garrick McGee, and he has a ton of knowledge of the game. The team looked to be in very good shape, so I can’t wait to see what those guys will do this season. I’ve been hearing rumors of UNC potentially joining the SEC, and there’s not a doubt in my mind that they could compete in the south," the talented prospect stated when speaking to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI.
The talented prospect is hopeful to build a relationship with the head man in charge.
"Within the next year, I really hope to build a strong relationship with Coach Belichick because I have a great level of respect for what he has done in his career. He brings so much to UNC and he’s just a guy that you want to play for because he can develop any player."
Kimbrough will be returning on a visit, but when will that be? He detailed more with North Carolina Tar Heels On SI.
"I plan to catch a couple of UNC’s games this year, especially their game against Clemson. I will be at FSU on August 31st to see them play against Alabama. Then I’m catching the Miami-USF game on September 13th."
The wide receiver prospect from the state of Alabama has already picked up some big name offers.
"My most recent offers came from Alabama and Auburn. I picked up the Alabama offer after a great day of 7on7 on their campus. Auburn offered me two days later during their 7on7 series. I’ve been most interested in UNC, Alabama, Penn State, Miami, FSU, and Auburn. I’ve been developing relationships with the coaches from all of these programs and I could see a future with them. I don’t have a commitment date set just yet. I plan to commit some time during my junior season. I just want to make sure that I choose the school that will be the most beneficial to me both academically and athletically."
What is next for the talented prospect?
"I have a couple of other schools that have been showing a lot of interest, but haven’t offered me. So after another great season, there is a lot that could change in my recruitment process. I’m thankful for all the opportunities that I’ve been receiving, and this is only the beginning!"
