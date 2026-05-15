Able's Reason for Joining UNC Shows Malone Was Right Decision

Matt Able's future with the North Carolina Tar Heels hangs in the balance as he weighs his options, including keeping his name in the NBA Draft.

While it is not a guarantee that Able ever suits up in a Tar Heels uniform, the North Carolina State transfer spoke with college basketball insider Andy Katz on Thursday and explained why he chose to sign with North Carolina this offseason.

What Led to Able's Decision?

🗣️ @TheAndyKatz caught up with Matt Able at the NBA Draft Combine to talk @NBA vs. @UNC_Basketball 👀 pic.twitter.com/jb3qoP2dMi — Andy Katz (@SidelinewithAK) May 14, 2026

"It was definitely tough. My goal has been since I was a kid to make it to the NBA and stay in the NBA," Able said. "So, I feel like for me, I was going with what I thought was the best destination, best situation to make me a pro if I don't go this year."

"And for me. it was [head] coach [Michael] Malone ," Able continued. "I had a lot of other really good options, but for me, it was coach Malone being an NBA Champion, coaching greats like Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, being able to just be around those guys is just amazing. I feel like he runs an NBA system, and it will help me take my game to the next level if I don't go this year."

Malone's Hire Validated

Mar 17, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone claps from the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Bringing in a coach with no prior collegiate experience is always going to raise eyebrows, but, as Able mentioned in his reasoning, Malone led the Denver Nuggets to an NBA Championship in 2023 and has a track record of developing players and rosters at the highest level.

This is a major factor in how the 54-year-old head coach has assembled a complete roster despite being hired less than 24 hours before the transfer portal window officially opened on April 7. Malone's experience in the NBA not only gives North Carolina a leg up on its competition in terms of schematics and preparation, but it is also a factor for recruits and transfers considering the next steps in their careers.

In Able's case, he is focused on his development and reaching his goals of making it to the NBA. That could be as soon as this year, but if the 6-foot-5, 205-pound guard decides to stay in college and play for the Tar Heels, Malone should be able to expedite that process. Additionally, this also makes it sound like Able will only play in Chapel for one season - if he does not declare for the 2026 draft - before officially entering the draft in 2027.

Nevertheless, North Carolina's hiring of Malone is looking like a smart decision as we progress through his first offseason cycle in Chapel Hill.