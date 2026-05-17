How Michael Malone Could Use Alexandros Samodurov at UNC

North Carolina has made some big moves recently in the recruiting world, most recently with the commitment from Greek forward Alexandros Samodurov.

Samodurov is a six-foot-eleven power forward that will serve as a major developmental piece for Michael Malone. He comes in without a ton of playing experience in the Euroleague, and will be dropped into one of the most historic and prestigious programs in college basketball. All of this in a “rebuild” of a period for the program.

How Much Will He Play at UNC?

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

With him joining the program with his obvious potential within his size and length, fans have wondered how involved he will be within the rotation and the game plan for the season.

It’s obvious he has the physical tools to be a great player, and it will be interesting to see how many minutes he’ll log in his first season in Chapel Hill. Back in April of this year, Samodurov did announce his declaration for the NBA Draft, with the ability to return to play in school, an option he obviously now has chosen.

Is He A Long-Term Development?

Panathinaikos’ Alex Samodurov is declaring for the 2026 NBA Draft, agent Alex Saratsis tells @DraftExpress 🚨



The 7-foot, 21-year old power forward is also weighing the college route, where his shot-blocking and floor-spacing would draw significant interest👀#nba #paobc… pic.twitter.com/e5GVFzs2Jc — Basketballmaniacs_ (@bballmaniacs_) April 22, 2026

This will make it interesting to see how many years he will plan on playing for the Tar Heels, and if he will be a one-and-done player with next season being his lone season in Chapel Hill . It's obvious he has NBA aspirations, and if he was already on the fence about returning to college this season, after a good, productive year in Carolina, it seems unlikely that he would return for a second season.

Samodurov is averaging only 2.6 points per game in the EuroLeague with one of the top teams in Europe, playing for the Panathinaikos, a team that has featured many NBA players over the course of its history.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) goes to the basket against VCU Rams forward Michael Belle (8) in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Despite the relatively low stats, he should earn a significant amount of playing time at Carolina, especially with the status that the frontcourt is in. He likely will not start over returning player Jarin Stevenson, but he should average plenty more minutes than he did in Europe, which was around only 6 minutes per game.

He fits into a relatively interesting category of player for Michael Malone , as it's uncertain if he will be a long-term player, but he is a player who could really use the development of a coach like Michael Malone, and with his potential, could be a great player at Carolina if he chose to extend his career for a while.