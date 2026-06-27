Tiago Splitter Details Former Tar Heel Caleb Wilson's Bulls Role

For months leading up to the 2026 NBA Draft, the top four picks on the board were universally set in an assortment of orders.

The prospects viewed as the tier-one talents in this draft class were Darryn Peterson, A.J. Dybantsa, Caleb Wilson, and Cameron Boozer. The former North Carolina Tar Heels forward went No. 4 overall to the Chicago Bulls .

During his appearance on Fox Sports 1's "The Herd", hosted by Colin Cowherd, on Thursday, Chicago Bulls head coach Tiago Splitter discussed Wilson's potential and role on the roster in 2026.

Splitter's Thoughts

Jun 17, 2026; Chicago, Il, USA; Chicago Bulls Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Bryson Graham (R) introduces Chicago Bulls new head coach Tiago Splitter (L) during a press conference at Advocate Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

"I'm excited about this opportunity. And of course, Caleb Wilson is going to be a big part of our future and present," Splitter said. "We don't know yet. He's going to come here, work hard, work for his minutes, and we'll see. I'll give you a better answer, maybe by the beginning of the season."

"Well, I don't think I need to put a stop to him being a big, Splitter continued. "I mean, he can be a very versatile player. That's how I see it. He can dribble the ball. He can grab the rebound and push in transition. Of course, in college, he played just like those highlights, a lot of [in the post], but that would be a bad job by me just seeing him as a big guy. So, I see him [as] a very versatile player that can do a lot of things, and we don't know [his ceiling yet]."

Overall Takeaways

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) with the ball as Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Splitter's assessment of Wilson is spot on. The 6-foot-9, 211-pound forward should be exclusively viewed or utilized as a big man. Wilson struggled from three-point range in his freshman season at North Carolina, shooting 25.9 percent from beyond the arc.

However, Wilson's shot creativity and mid-range game are lethal components to his game. He is a willing three-point shooter, and if that percentage jumps 8-10 points higher, the superstar forward is in the running to develop into the best player from this draft.

Feb 21, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) shoots prior to the game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Wilson's ceiling is astronomically high, and his skill set translates perfectly to the modern NBA. Additionally, you know what you are going to get from him defensively, with his ability to guard all five positions and cause havoc, as he averaged 1.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game last season.

Overall, Wilson changed the culture in Chapel Hill and positioned the Tar Heels as one of the most dangerous programs in the country. He is expected to do the same in Chicago , with an organization that has been irrelevant for over a decade.