How UNC's Caleb Wilson Can Make Instant Impact for Bulls

The first round of the 2026 NBA Draft took place on Tuesday night, and the top of the board went as expected.

As the draft drew closer, the Chicago Bulls' selection of Caleb Wilson with the No. 4 overall pick became increasingly likely. That is exactly what happened, as A.J. Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, and Cameron Boozer all went inside the top three . Now that we know where the former North Carolina Tar Heels forward will be playing, here is a look at how Wilson can make an immediate impact in Chicago.

Starting Right Away

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver announces the fourth pick in the 2026 NBA draft, North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson after he was selected by the Chicago Bulls at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

It goes without saying that Wilson will be featured in the starting lineup for the Bulls next season, and the 6-foot-9, 211-pound forward has an opportunity to be one of the team's best players out of the gates.

Wilson is by far the most talented player on the roster, and alongside Josh Giddey, who looks to push the ball in transition, the North Carolina product should thrive to produce consistent points in the fast break.

Defensively

Michigan State Spartans guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) drives to the basket as North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) guards him during the second half of the Fort Myers Tip-Off Beach Division game at Suncoast Credit Union Arena on Fort Myers, Fla., on Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025. | Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last season, Wilson averaged 1.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game, promising statistical outputs for the Bulls, who will need to force the issue on defense to create offense. Wilson's athleticism and explosiveness are not only attributes that will prove worthwhile offensively, but also on the defensive end of the court.

Although Wilson's offensive production will be a work in progress, his impact on the defensive end of the floor will be apparent right away. Additionally, Wilson can guard all five positions on switches.

Offensively

Nov 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) shoots as Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40) and guard Melvin Council Jr. (14) and guard Darryn Peterson (22) defend in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

It's well-documented heading into the draft process that if there are two areas Wilson needs to improve, they're his three-point shooting and ball handling. During his freshman season in Chapel Hill, the former 5-star recruit shot 25.9 percent from beyond the arc. For Wilson to hit his ceiling, that lackluster efficiency cannot transition into the NBA.

Nevertheless, shot creativity and a lethal mid-range game are where you will see Wilson shine initially, while the other areas of his skill set steadily improve.

Overall Impact

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; The fourth pick in the 2026 NBA draft, North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson after he was selected by the Chicago Bulls at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Wilson walked into North Carolina and left his fingerprints all over the culture, which he highlighted in his media meeting during the pre-draft process.

"I'm a winner. I'm going to change that culture," Wilson said. "I'm going to bring it back to what it was, for sure. It's a great pipeline - North Carolina to Chicago. Keep it going."

Feb 10, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) drives to the basket against Miami Hurricanes center Ernest Udeh Jr. (8) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Bulls have been irrelevant for quite some time now and desperately need an energizer to rejuvenate the organization. Wilson will provide just that in the Windy City.