UNC's Caleb Wilson Confident in Ability to Flip Bulls' Fortunes

Tuesday night was filled with anticipation and excitement, as the next wave of talent was entering the fold in the 2026 NBA Draft.

That included former North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson, who was selected No. 4 overall by the Chicago Bulls. On Wednesday, Wilson appeared on ESPN's "First Take" and shared his thoughts on the moment.

Wilson's Thoughts

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver greets the fourth pick in the 2026 NBA draft, North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson after he was selected by the Chicago Bulls at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

"It meant a lot," Wilson said. "My favorite documentary I've ever watched is 'The Last Dance'. So, watching that and having a chance to be part of that franchise is crazy. It's kind of an almost full circle. I watch it almost once a month at this point, and I use a lot of [Michael Jordan's] ideas with his mind and taking things personally, myself. So, it's just a crazy opportunity. I'm excited to get to work."

"I'm dying to play the first game in three weeks," Wilson continued. "I'm excited to play that [Summer League]. I've been waiting to play for so long, and I'm just hungry. I'm ready to do it."

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The superstar forward was asked what type of player the Bulls are getting, and it's safe to say that Wilson is confident in his abilities. Wilson also provided his discussions with his new head coach .

"They're getting a dog," Wilson said. "It's that simple. I'm going to do whatever it takes to win, and I'm going to play as hard as I can, create opportunities for myself and others more than anyone else that's going to be playing in the NBA. I'm a hard worker, and I'm going to get it done. I'm going to be a leader. I'm going to do whatever it takes to win. It's just that simple."

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; The fourth pick in the 2026 NBA draft, North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson after he was selected by the Chicago Bulls at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

"I talked to [head] coach [Tiago Splitter] in my workout, and I talked to him last night," Wilson said. "[He was] just telling me to get to work. We have the same goal, and that's to win a championship, so it starts tomorrow."

Wilson has been compared to plenty of active and former players, but one player Wilson believes he mimics may surprise you.

Jun 17, 2026; Chicago, Il, USA; Chicago Bulls Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Bryson Graham (R) introduces Chicago Bulls new head coach Tiago Splitter (L) during a press conference at Advocate Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

"When it comes to myself, I think Kawhi [Leonard]," Wilson said. "I feel like I'm a player who affects both sides of the ball tremendously. Also, I feel like I'm simplistic like Kawhi. He doesn't use too many dribbles or waste too many motions. He just gets to the point he needs to get to. That's all I want to do. I want to be efficient with my movement and win games, win championships just like him."

Overall Takeaways

Mar 7, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Injured North Carolina Tar Heels foward Caleb Wilson jokes with teammates prior to a game against the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Duke Blue Devils won 76-61. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

All in all, Chicago should be thrilled that Wilson fell into their laps at No. 4. There was a clear tier gap after the first four picks, and you could make an argument that Wilson is the third-best player in the first tier, which includes Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa, and Cameron Boozer. There is also a legitimate argument that if Wilson hits his ceiling, he could end up as the best player in this draft class.

Obviously, the Bulls have consistently struggled in recent memory, but an organization's downward trajectory could be flipped after landing a cornerstone player like Wilson.

As the 6-foot-9, 211-pound forward mentioned, he is a multi-faceted asset for Chicago, as he can impact both sides of the court at an elite level. It's what he did for the Tar Heels in his lone season, averaging 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 57.8 percent from the field and 25.9 percent from three-point range.

Nov 18, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) goes up for a dunk against the Navy Midshipmen during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

While I don't expect Wilson to replicate that level of production right away, he could eventually reach those statistical outputs. Three-point efficiency will be a monumental factor in Wilson's success at the next level. Nevertheless, the former North Carolina forward has the mindset, skill set, and demeanor to develop into an NBA superstar.