UNC's Caleb Wilson Confident in Ability to Flip Bulls' Fortunes
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Tuesday night was filled with anticipation and excitement, as the next wave of talent was entering the fold in the 2026 NBA Draft.
That included former North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson, who was selected No. 4 overall by the Chicago Bulls. On Wednesday, Wilson appeared on ESPN's "First Take" and shared his thoughts on the moment.
Wilson's Thoughts
- "It meant a lot," Wilson said. "My favorite documentary I've ever watched is 'The Last Dance'. So, watching that and having a chance to be part of that franchise is crazy. It's kind of an almost full circle. I watch it almost once a month at this point, and I use a lot of [Michael Jordan's] ideas with his mind and taking things personally, myself. So, it's just a crazy opportunity. I'm excited to get to work."
- "I'm dying to play the first game in three weeks," Wilson continued. "I'm excited to play that [Summer League]. I've been waiting to play for so long, and I'm just hungry. I'm ready to do it."
The superstar forward was asked what type of player the Bulls are getting, and it's safe to say that Wilson is confident in his abilities. Wilson also provided his discussions with his new head coach.
- "They're getting a dog," Wilson said. "It's that simple. I'm going to do whatever it takes to win, and I'm going to play as hard as I can, create opportunities for myself and others more than anyone else that's going to be playing in the NBA. I'm a hard worker, and I'm going to get it done. I'm going to be a leader. I'm going to do whatever it takes to win. It's just that simple."
- "I talked to [head] coach [Tiago Splitter] in my workout, and I talked to him last night," Wilson said. "[He was] just telling me to get to work. We have the same goal, and that's to win a championship, so it starts tomorrow."
Wilson has been compared to plenty of active and former players, but one player Wilson believes he mimics may surprise you.
- "When it comes to myself, I think Kawhi [Leonard]," Wilson said. "I feel like I'm a player who affects both sides of the ball tremendously. Also, I feel like I'm simplistic like Kawhi. He doesn't use too many dribbles or waste too many motions. He just gets to the point he needs to get to. That's all I want to do. I want to be efficient with my movement and win games, win championships just like him."
Overall Takeaways
All in all, Chicago should be thrilled that Wilson fell into their laps at No. 4. There was a clear tier gap after the first four picks, and you could make an argument that Wilson is the third-best player in the first tier, which includes Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa, and Cameron Boozer. There is also a legitimate argument that if Wilson hits his ceiling, he could end up as the best player in this draft class.
Obviously, the Bulls have consistently struggled in recent memory, but an organization's downward trajectory could be flipped after landing a cornerstone player like Wilson.
As the 6-foot-9, 211-pound forward mentioned, he is a multi-faceted asset for Chicago, as he can impact both sides of the court at an elite level. It's what he did for the Tar Heels in his lone season, averaging 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 57.8 percent from the field and 25.9 percent from three-point range.
While I don't expect Wilson to replicate that level of production right away, he could eventually reach those statistical outputs. Three-point efficiency will be a monumental factor in Wilson's success at the next level. Nevertheless, the former North Carolina forward has the mindset, skill set, and demeanor to develop into an NBA superstar.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.