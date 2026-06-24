Instant Breakdown of UNC's Caleb Wilson's Fit With Bulls

The 2026 NBA Draft could be one of the best classes of all time, with a plethora of elite freshmen entering the field.

Specifically, the first four picks had been widely discussed, as Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer, and Caleb Wilson. Those picks went as expected, including the Chicago Bulls selecting Wilson with the No. 4 pick . Here is how Wilson fits in the Windy City.

Wilson's Fit With Bulls

Feb 10, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) drives to the basket against Miami Hurricanes center Ernest Udeh Jr. (8) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Chicago has been one of the bottom-of-the-barrel teams in the NBA, and needed a major boost to rejuvenate the franchise. During the pre-draft process, the 6-foot-9, 216-pound forward told reporters what type of impact he can make for the team that inherits him in the draft.

"I'm a winner. I'm going to change that culture," Wilson said. "I'm going to bring it back to what it was, for sure. It's a great pipeline - North Carolina to Chicago. Keep it going."

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) reacts in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The former North Carolina Tar Heels forward will be playing alongside guard Josh Giddey, who plays extremely fast. This fits perfectly with Wilson's athleticism and explosiveness. The Bulls also acquired center Nic Claxton on Monday night in a three-team trade with the Brooklyn Nets and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Wilson's Development

Feb 2, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) on the free throw line in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Entering the draft, Wilson had been viewed as one of the highest-ceiling prospects, but his game needs refinement in several areas. Three-point shooting and ball-handling are two areas the forward has been advised to improve to reach his potential.

The worry about landing with a franchise like the Bulls is that these teams are repeatedly picking at the top of the draft for a reason. While Wilson should overcome the incompetence of Chicago's organization, it should be somewhat concerning for Wilson's camp.

Michigan State Spartans guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) drives to the basket as North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) guards him during the second half of the Fort Myers Tip-Off Beach Division game at Suncoast Credit Union Arena on Fort Myers, Fla., on Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025. | Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That being said, if Wilson is able to develop those aforementioned weaknesses, he could end up being the best player in the draft. Additionally, the Bulls should invest everything possible in Wilson and prioritize the North Carolina product, transforming him into the envisioned franchise player in the near future.

What To Expect From Wilson in Year 1

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) with the ball as Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

On a rebuilding team, Wilson could struggle initially, especially with Tiago Splitter entering his first season as the Bulls' head coach. However, Wilson's involvement and minutes should be expanded exponentially.

Overall, Chicago should be ecstatic that Wilson slipped to No. 4 behind Cameron Boozer, who was selected by the Memphis Grizzlies with the No. 3 pick. Chicago's trend of selecting North Carolina players was apparent once again.