Tommy Lloyd Shows Appreciation for UNC’s Pursuit of Him

Well, you can cross Tommy Lloyd off the list for candidates to take the head coaching vacancy at UNC.

Lloyd was considered a potential candidate to take over as head coach of the Tar Heels in light of Hubert Davis’ firing from the program after five seasons, the last of which ended in a disappointing loss to VCU in the first round of this year’s NCAA Tournament.

Dec 12, 2024; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina athletic director Bubba Cunningham at Loudermilk Center for Excellence. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Lloyd announced he is all-in with the Arizona Wildcats earlier this week, signing a contract extension just before his Wildcats are scheduled to square off with the Michigan Wolverines in the Final Four.

Apr 2, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd during a press conference ahead of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

It takes off a major distraction for the Wildcats, while also allowing the Tar Heels to shift their focus onto other candidates. Nonetheless, UNC is missing out on one of the top coaches in the game.

Apr 3, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd directs players during a practice session ahead of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Lloyd’s Resume

Lloyd coming to UNC would’ve been quite the big deal. Since taking over Arizona in 2021, the Wildcats have been a powerhouse, posting a 148-35 record, four Sweet Sixteen appearances, and one Final Four appearance. Bringing that resume to Chapel Hill would’ve helped revitalize the program immediately, but Lloyd prefers to stick with what has brought him success.

Despite not taking the job, Lloyd took a moment to talk about the impact of UNC basketball and to thank them for considering him for the position.

Apr 3, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd looks on during a practice session ahead of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Lloyd’s Thoughts

“Arizona basketball, you guys know what it means to me, and when I say it's a special place, that always comes from the bottom of my heart,” he said. “I didn't want to make this entire Final Four about that because I'm just a small part of something much bigger, but on that same note, I'd also like to let you know that North Carolina is an amazing place. I mean, it's one of one. It's an honor to even be considered for that job.”

“The young kid, for me, the college basketball junkie watching those games at home, never would have thought something like that could have happened to somebody like me. North Carolina is a first-class organization, and I appreciate them for the way they've handled this,” Lloyd added.

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd reacts in the first half against the Utah State Aggies during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Lloyd will now — as he’s stated several times — put his full attention on Arizona as they inch ever-so-closer to their second national title in program history. With Lloyd now no longer in consideration, the Tar Heels will need to find another coach to consider for their coveted head coaching position.