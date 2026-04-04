Underrated Hit UNC Is Taking With Tommy Lloyd’s Decision
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The search for the next Tar Heels head coach has hit yet another bump in the road. One of the major targets for the next coach in Chapel Hill, Tommy Lloyd, has finally eliminated his name from contention for the head coaching job at UNC. Lloyd agreed to a new 5-year deal with the Wildcats on Friday.
With this news, there’s one player on the roster who will almost certainly not return for his senior season. Henri Veesaar has not decided whether to return for another year or turn pro in the offseason.
Henri Veesaar Likely Gone
While there was little hope after the Hubert Davis firing that Veesaar would return, fans speculated that if Tommy Lloyd became the coach, it could make a return to Carolina much more attractive.
Prior to transferring to North Carolina, Veesaar had spent the prior two seasons at Arizona under Lloyd. There have been some thoughts and speculation that if Lloyd became the next Tar Heels head coach a reunion between the two may be possible.
During his time at Arizona, Veesaar averaged about seven minutes in his first season. He then played around 20 in his second season and averaged seven points before eventually transferring to North Carolina.
Ever since the news broke that Hubert Davis would not return to coach next season, the expectation has been that Veesaar would not return because of the loss of his coach. The only exception would have been him regaining an old familiar face who had already spent two seasons coaching him.
While it was expected and always had been that Veesaar would not return, this is yet another nail in the coffin. If, even after all of this, Veesaar did shockingly decide to return, it would be labeled something close to a miracle.
UNC in Panic Mode
The search for the next head coach for Carolina basketball continues. Tommy Lloyd is the latest top head coach to have crossed his name off the list, adding more stress to Tar Heel fans' plates.
The candidate pool grows slimmer by the day. This raises questions about the program's direction moving forward. Missing out on a coach like Lloyd is not a good sign, and it will force the administration to dig deeper into the list of candidates. Whether that means shifting focus to an up-and-coming mid-major coach or revisiting proven power conference coaches, the pressure makes this search even more interesting
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Kade Nix is a sports writer covering North Carolina on SI. He specializes in college basketball, college football, and the NFL. In 2021, he founded Kade’s Draft Room, a sports website that ran until 2025, and has an extensive background writing for multiple channels and sports websites. In addition to his writing experience, Kade has hands-on sports scouting experience, including time as a Texas area scout for the Hula Bowl, giving him a unique perspective on player evaluation and the college sports landscape.