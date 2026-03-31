Key Changes Potential Lloyd Hire Would Bring to UNC
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The North Carolina Tar Heels are in the midst of searching for their new head coach, as the program fired Hubert Davis last week.
Several potential candidates have surfaced since then, but one name has emerged as a significant favorite for the vacancy. Arizona Wildcats' head coach Tommy Lloyd, who has led his team to the Final Four, with a matchup against the Michigan Wolverines on tap, has been repeatedly mentioned as the leading candidate for the position.
The 51-year-old head coach did not silence those rumors, and only added more speculation to his future with his postgame comments following Arizona's win over the Purdue Boilermakers in the Elite Eight on Saturday night.
Lloyd's Comments
- "You know, the sun may be shining on this team and me coaching it right now, but when it’s shining on you, you got to fight to protect it and build it," Lloyd said. "So that’s what I feel like my number one responsibility is, to fight to protect the program and fight to build it for those who came before me and for those that are going to follow after me, because you know what, Arizona is going to have another good coach after me. I promise you. The place is special."
With all of that in mind, here are a couple of things Lloyd would be taking with him to Chapel Hill if he ends up being hired by North Carolina.
Stability
Over the last five seasons under Davis, the Tar Heels' consistency from game to game has been unwavering. Those fluctuating performances have culminated in North Carolina entering the NCAA Tournament as a low seed, based on where they are expected to finish. Because of that, the Tar Heels have been eliminated in the first round in consecutive seasons.
On the other hand, Lloyd has led Arizona to Sweet 16 appearances in three of the last five years, and the Wildcats are currently in the Final Four with a matchup against the Michigan Wolverines on tap.
Credibility
When Davis was the head coach, North Carolina would land elite recruits, such as Caleb Wilson, Dylan Mingo, and Maximo Adams, but those signees were more about the logo than anything.
With Lloyd potentially entering the fold, the Tar Heels' success will be taken more seriously, as they have been viewed as a fluky team over the last half-decade. North Carolina needs to hire a coach of Lloyd's caliber if it wants to re-establish itself as a contender.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is our UNC Tar Heels Beat Reporter. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.