Key Changes Potential Lloyd Hire Would Bring to UNC

The North Carolina Tar Heels are in the midst of searching for their new head coach, as the program fired Hubert Davis last week.

Several potential candidates have surfaced since then, but one name has emerged as a significant favorite for the vacancy. Arizona Wildcats' head coach Tommy Lloyd , who has led his team to the Final Four , with a matchup against the Michigan Wolverines on tap, has been repeatedly mentioned as the leading candidate for the position.

Mar 19, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd looks on during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

The 51-year-old head coach did not silence those rumors, and only added more speculation to his future with his postgame comments following Arizona's win over the Purdue Boilermakers in the Elite Eight on Saturday night.

Lloyd's Comments

Mar 25, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd addresses the media in a press conference during a practice session ahead of the west regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

"You know, the sun may be shining on this team and me coaching it right now, but when it’s shining on you, you got to fight to protect it and build it," Lloyd said. "So that’s what I feel like my number one responsibility is, to fight to protect the program and fight to build it for those who came before me and for those that are going to follow after me, because you know what, Arizona is going to have another good coach after me. I promise you. The place is special."

Mar 28, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd walks off the court after an Elite Eight game against the Purdue Boilermakers of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

With all of that in mind, here are a couple of things Lloyd would be taking with him to Chapel Hill if he ends up being hired by North Carolina .

Stability

Mar 25, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd talks to his players during a practice session ahead of the west regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Over the last five seasons under Davis, the Tar Heels' consistency from game to game has been unwavering. Those fluctuating performances have culminated in North Carolina entering the NCAA Tournament as a low seed, based on where they are expected to finish. Because of that, the Tar Heels have been eliminated in the first round in consecutive seasons.

On the other hand, Lloyd has led Arizona to Sweet 16 appearances in three of the last five years, and the Wildcats are currently in the Final Four with a matchup against the Michigan Wolverines on tap.

Credibility

Mar 28, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd shakes hands with Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter before an Elite Eight game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

When Davis was the head coach, North Carolina would land elite recruits, such as Caleb Wilson, Dylan Mingo, and Maximo Adams, but those signees were more about the logo than anything.

With Lloyd potentially entering the fold, the Tar Heels' success will be taken more seriously, as they have been viewed as a fluky team over the last half-decade. North Carolina needs to hire a coach of Lloyd's caliber if it wants to re-establish itself as a contender.