This UNC Transfer Has the Biggest Breakout Potential

North Carolina has brought in a ton of new talent in the offseason, and the fate of the season could very well be in the hands of whichever player breaks through expectations and stands above the competition.

With Michael Malone heading into his first season, there will surely be some growing pains, but with so many new faces on the team, some players are certainly due for a successful breakout year.

VCU Rams forward Barry Evans (5) defends North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) Thursday, March 19, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first round game at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While returning players such as Jarin Stevenson and Isaiah Denis could very well be the leading candidates on the team for “breakout player,” Carolina's additions through the transfer portal have a lot of potential to fill the breakout role. One Tar Heel in particular is showing all the signs of being a star in the making.

Why Terrence Brown Jr. Stands Out

When North Carolina landed Terrence Brown, it was quickly regarded as one of the flashier additions this offseason. This was largely due to his production at Utah, averaging over 20 points per game. This solved one of the main pain points for the Tar Heels: scoring in the backcourt.

Mar 10, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) drives against Cincinnati Bearcats guard Sencire Harris (5) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Brown has proven he can create scoring opportunities and can work in an offense in multiple ways. Because most of the conversation has centered around Michael Malone’s international pool of additions, Brown has somewhat flown under the radar compared to what he could provide.

While playing at that level at Utah is certainly respectable, it’s just simply not under the same spotlight that North Carolina will provide for Brown. Playing for one of the top programs in the country will give him the national recognition he needs if he continues to produce at a high level.

Opportunity Creates Potential

Mar 7, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) calls a play against the Baylor Bears during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

A breakout season is often less about talent, but rather opportunity. It seems as if Malone’s offense will run plenty through Brown and should give him the opportunity to lead the team in scoring this season.

Brown will enter a situation where he could immediately become a focal point of the team's offense. With the brand new roster and developing chemistry, the focal point is essentially up for grabs.

Dec 13, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; A view of the Heel logo at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Again, playing at Utah may not have provided Brown with the elite caliber of teammates that he will get to play alongside in Chapel Hill. No disrespect to Utah, but it’s different at UNC.

If Brown can maintain that drive to score and get the volume of opportunity, he has all the makings of a breakout star.