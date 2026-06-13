Newly hired head coach Michael Malone had his work cut out for him upon arrival in Chapel Hill, with the North Carolina Tar Heels' roster in complete shambles at the time of his appointment.

Caleb Wilson, Henri Veesaar, and Seth Trimble were all inevitable departures this offseason, but losing five other key contributors from last season's roster was an avalanche that seemed inescapable. However, Malone achieved the impossible, completely revamped the roster while assembling an allotment of talent ready to compete in the ACC right away.

In total, North Carolina added four players in the transfer portal , with Virginia Tech transfer Neoklis Avdalas representing the inaugural addition of the Malone era. With that in mind, here are the best- and worst-case scenarios for the Greek guard/forward in his potential lone season in Chapel Hill.

Best-Case Scenario

Feb 21, 2026; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Neoklis Avdalas (17) points to the fans after dunking the ball against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

Avdalas' offensive versatility was one of, if not the main reason, Malone heavily pursued the 6-foot-9, 216-pound guard, and prioritized the European talent as his first addition to the roster. In 2025, Avdalas averaged 12.1 points, 4.6 assists, and 3.1 rebounds per game while shooting 38.6 percent from the field and 31. 4 percent from three-point range.

The production profile is certainly promising, and although efficiency is a work in progress, Avdalas proved that he can operate as a true point guard. And that is exactly how the Tar Heels will hit their ceiling.

Jan 21, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Neoklis Avdalas (17) dribbles up the court during the first half against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

If the Virginia Tech product can run the offense smoothly while offering a threat off the dribble, which he illustrated countless times, North Carolina could be one of the most potent offenses in the country.

The sophomore can operate at both guard positions and on the wing, but ideally, Avdalas running the offense as the primary ball handler raises the ceiling exponentially. For that to happen, Avdalas must present as a legitimate threat at all three levels, which he is more than capable of delivering.

Worst-Case Scenario

Jan 31, 2026; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Neoklis Avdalas (17) shoots a shot defended by Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) during the second half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

There are not an egregious number of holes in Avdalas' game, and his weaknesses are very fixable. Those shooting percentages need to improve. If they don't, which again, I expect that they will, this offense will be somewhat hindered by that.

Shooting just over 30 percent from beyond the arc will not force defenders to step out onto the perimeter and respect Avdalas' jump shot. That will lead to teams packing the paint and leaving Avdalas vacant on the perimeter.

Sayon Keita possesses all the tools to develop into a physically dominant center, but he needs space to operate. Avdalas' shooting ability will be monumental in Keita's ability to navigate and create leverage in the paint.

Similar to most players in this system, I expect Avdalas to flourish, but if Avdalas struggles offensively, it could somewhat derail the Tar Heels' ceiling and aspirations this upcoming season.