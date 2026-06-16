North Carolina Set To Face Intriguing Big 10 Contender

The North Carolina Tar Heels are an unknown commodity heading into the 2026-27 college basketball season, with a plethora of newcomers across the roster and Michael Malone entering his first year as the head coach.

We will learn a lot about the Tar Heels as conference play nears, but they have an opportunity to provide a sneak peek at their capabilities when they face the Indiana Hoosiers in a preseason exhibition on Oct. 18. The tip-off time has not been released, but North Carolina will be traveling to Indianapolis for this matchup.

What This Game Means

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

In the grand scheme of things, this contest will not matter in terms of the win-loss record, but it is an immense opportunity for the Tar Heels to showcase their potential.

Similar to North Carolina, the Hoosiers have undergone a complete overhaul, adding Markus Burton (Notre Dame), Bryce Lindsay (Villanova), Aiden Sherrell (Alabama), Samet Yigitoglu (SMU), Jaeden Mustaf (Georgia Tech), Justin Monden (Maryland Eastern Shore), and Darren Harris (Duke) in the transfer portal, accumulating one of the best portal classes this offseason. According to ESPN's Jeff Borzello , Indiana's class ranks No. 6 in the country.

"After taking over a program with zero returning players last spring, it's another total rebuild for Darian DeVries, who welcomes back one player from last season," Borzellos said. "The Hoosiers welcome in three top-30 transfers: Burton, Sherrell and Yigitoglu. Burton is an outstanding playmaker and scorer when healthy (he's been injured much of the last two seasons), and Sherrell and Yigitoglu were two of the most sought-after bigs in the portal."

"Lindsay, Mustaf and Harris will compete for minutes on the wings - Lindsay and Harris can really shoot it while Mustaf brings more toughness and physicality."

What the Tar Heels Need To Accomplish

Serra's Maximo Adams (25) looks to coaches as he runs down the court during the first quarter of their first-round CIF-SS playoff game at Indio High School in Indio, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. | Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

Winning games is never a bad aspiration, but because this is an exhibition game, North Carolina's coaching staff should view this game through a different lens. Because there are no repercussions for a loss, this is the perfect situation for Malone to implement different rotational combinations and experiment with the personnel.

Malone should also take advantage of this matchup and give players such as Kevin Thomas and Maximo Adams extensive minutes, allowing them to learn on the court. I would love to see North Carolina deploy Sayon Keita and Alexandros Samodurov in the frontcourt and assess how those two overseas prospects play off each other. Overall, the Tar Heels need to figure out how they operate in specific rotations and decipher their strengths and weaknesses against Indiana.