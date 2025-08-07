Tar Heels' Commit Travis Burgess Named to This Watchlist
The North Carolina Tar Heels have landed many different players in the 2026 class, with some of the player being among the best in the class. This includes Travis Burgess, who recently was added to the watch list to a prestigious award. He detailed the honor in an X post.
"Truly honored to be invited to the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic Luncheon. Big thank you to the committee for the opportunity to be placed on the Mr. Georgia watchlist and to my Head Coach for showing up and always believing in me. Grateful for the recognition and ready to get to work."
The talented recruit could very well be Mr. Georgia at the end of the season, as he has many different key qualities. I provided many different keys to what he does well.
"Burgess has done an excellent job so far at making quick decisions and making them correctly. There were instances where he quickly decided to pull the ball despite having a clean pocket, and it paid off very well. This is something that will work very well with the North Carolina Tar Heels down the stretch."
Burgess Is Rising Star
"The talented recruit is very comfortable when it comes to throwing with pressure in his face across the middle. There is a significant play that he had in the junior season where it showed, despite being as comfortable as he can, there is still pressure in his face, and he still found a way to deliver with pinpoint accuracy as if he had a clean pocket. College football can be tough, and you know that the pocket collapses very quickly in college, so for a quarterback to be comfortable throwing across the middle with pressuring his face, whether that’s from the outside or even on the inside, is very reassuring."
"The accuracy is just simply phenomenal. He does a great job throwing both inside and outside of the numbers, but I’m very impressed with his ability to create big plays downfield with a deep ball that is as beautiful as it can get at the high school level. He plays the toughest competition and has found ways to carve up defenders. While some thanks should be given to the coaches, at the end of the day, the quarterback has to go out there and execute, which isn’t a problem for a guy like Burgess."
