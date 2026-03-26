One Candidate Completely Shuts Down UNC Coaching Rumors
The search for a new head coach is on in Chapel Hill, and things are seemingly moving quickly. Not particularly in the way Carolina would have hoped, as potential candidates are already throwing their names out of consideration and writing off a move to the Tar Heels.
Candidates Already Saying No to UNC
Earlier this week, former college basketball coach and Boston Celtics GM Brad Stevens denied any move to Carolina and made it clear he would not consider moving anywhere. This time, it’s current Iowa State Cyclones head coach T.J. Otzelberger who is declaring his commitment to his current situation and denying a move.
In an interview at the team’s hotel prior to its Sweet 16 matchup against Tennessee, Otzelberger denied all rumors linking him to the vacancy at head coach for UNC:
"I'd just like to start by saying, any speculation with me and any other jobs or opportunities is not true. “I'm the coach of the Cyclones. Thrilled to be the coach of the Cyclones."
If this holds true, it knocks out one of the top candidates for the Tar Heels' head coach search. Otzelberger had revived the basketball program in Ames, leading the Cyclones to a Sweet 16 appearance and a 29-7 record in possibly the most difficult conference in basketball.
Otzelberger ended the interview with a nail in the coffin."As we move forward together, the alignment on our campus with [university president David] Cook, Jamie Pollard is amazing, and we're thrilled and excited about our future together."
"There's no questions about it, there's nothing to talk about, there's nothing else to answer. That's the truth."
North Carolina will now turn its attention to other candidates, including another Big 12 coach, Tommy Lloyd, who is also preparing to coach the Arizona Wildcats toward a hopeful national championship.
What These Rejections Mean for UNC’s Coaching Search
These rejections are proof that North Carolina is taking steps in the right direction, however. To get the best man for the job, they need to call the highest- and most-qualified candidates and make them say no. I would still imagine the university would aggressively target Otzelberger, but he seems to have made it clear what his answer would be if they called.
The search for the next head coach continues, and for the Tar Heels, they have to continue hoping that after letting Hubert Davis go, the grass is greener on the other side.
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Kade Nix is a sports writer covering North Carolina on SI. He specializes in college basketball, college football, and the NFL. In 2021, he founded Kade’s Draft Room, a sports website that ran until 2025, and has an extensive background writing for multiple channels and sports websites. In addition to his writing experience, Kade has hands-on sports scouting experience, including time as a Texas area scout for the Hula Bowl, giving him a unique perspective on player evaluation and the college sports landscape.