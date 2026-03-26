One Candidate Completely Shuts Down UNC Coaching Rumors

The search for a new head coach is on in Chapel Hill, and things are seemingly moving quickly. Not particularly in the way Carolina would have hoped, as potential candidates are already throwing their names out of consideration and writing off a move to the Tar Heels.

Candidates Already Saying No to UNC

Earlier this week, former college basketball coach and Boston Celtics GM Brad Stevens denied any move to Carolina and made it clear he would not consider moving anywhere. This time, it’s current Iowa State Cyclones head coach T.J. Otzelberger who is declaring his commitment to his current situation and denying a move.

Iowa State men’s basketball head coach T.J. Otzelberger talks to media at the university Sukup Basketball Complex on June 24, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In an interview at the team’s hotel prior to its Sweet 16 matchup against Tennessee, Otzelberger denied all rumors linking him to the vacancy at head coach for UNC:

"I'd just like to start by saying, any speculation with me and any other jobs or opportunities is not true. “I'm the coach of the Cyclones. Thrilled to be the coach of the Cyclones."

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones head coach T.J. Otzelberger addresses the media after a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the Tennessee State Tigers at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | Jeff Le-Imagn Images

If this holds true, it knocks out one of the top candidates for the Tar Heels' head coach search. Otzelberger had revived the basketball program in Ames, leading the Cyclones to a Sweet 16 appearance and a 29-7 record in possibly the most difficult conference in basketball.

Otzelberger ended the interview with a nail in the coffin."As we move forward together, the alignment on our campus with [university president David] Cook, Jamie Pollard is amazing, and we're thrilled and excited about our future together."

"There's no questions about it, there's nothing to talk about, there's nothing else to answer. That's the truth."

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis instructs his team against the VCU Rams in the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

North Carolina will now turn its attention to other candidates, including another Big 12 coach, Tommy Lloyd, who is also preparing to coach the Arizona Wildcats toward a hopeful national championship.

What These Rejections Mean for UNC’s Coaching Search

These rejections are proof that North Carolina is taking steps in the right direction, however. To get the best man for the job, they need to call the highest- and most-qualified candidates and make them say no. I would still imagine the university would aggressively target Otzelberger, but he seems to have made it clear what his answer would be if they called.

North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) rebounds the ball Thursday, March 19, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first round game against the VCU Rams at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. VCU Rams won 82-78 in OT. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images