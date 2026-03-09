North Carolina's Woes in Second Half Proved Costly Against Duke

It was a valiant effort by the North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday night, but they ultimately fell to the Duke Blue Devils 76-61 at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

There were stretches in the first half where the Blue Devils were on the verge of pulling away, but the Tar Heels continued to stick around. In fact, North Carolina trimmed the deficit to 41-40 early in the second half, but Duke would orchestrate a 20-2 run soon after.

Feb 21, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis reacts during the second half against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, head coach Hubert Davis discussed what contributed to the second-half struggles.

Davis' Thoughts

Mar 7, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA;Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) drives to the basket as North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) defends during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Duke Blue Devils won 76-61. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

“At the beginning of the game, I was clear and definitive on things that we have to do better compared to the first time that we played them. Number one on the list was rebounding, and they got 18 offensive rebounds," Davis said.

"That’s just not sustainable. And we needed to do a better job of taking care of the basketball, and our 14 turnovers turned into 24 points for them. So, we were outscored by 20 in terms of points off of turnovers and so that’s how you get on runs, and that’s how people get runs on you is giving them second chances to score and not taking care of the basketball.”

Mar 7, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) is harassed by Duke Blue Devils fans as he attempts to inbound the ball during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Duke Blue Devils won 76-61. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Duke's defense, led by Maliq Brown, completely marginalized North Carolina , especially in the second half, as the Tar Heels had accumulated 12 points through the first 15 minutes of the second frame. The 55-year-old head coach credited the Blue Devils' ability to affect passing and driving lanes.

“They’ve got length and athleticism," Davis explained. "They do a really good job not just getting steals, but also getting deflections. They went to their ‘small lineup,’ so they were switching everything, and when teams switch, you have to make them pay. We weren’t able to do that."

Mar 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) brings the ball up court against the Clemson Tigers during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

"A number of times they had perimeter players on our bigs. And we didn’t take advantage of that, but you have to give credit to them. A reason why they’re one of the better defensive teams in the country is because they have good team defense, but they also have really good individual defenders. Dame Sarr was really good getting skills and deflections, and I thought he did a really nice job tonight.”

Overall Thoughts

Mar 7, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Injured North Carolina Tar Heels foward Caleb Wilson jokes with teammates prior to a game against the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Duke Blue Devils won 76-61. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images