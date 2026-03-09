North Carolina's Woes in Second Half Proved Costly Against Duke
It was a valiant effort by the North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday night, but they ultimately fell to the Duke Blue Devils 76-61 at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
There were stretches in the first half where the Blue Devils were on the verge of pulling away, but the Tar Heels continued to stick around. In fact, North Carolina trimmed the deficit to 41-40 early in the second half, but Duke would orchestrate a 20-2 run soon after.
While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, head coach Hubert Davis discussed what contributed to the second-half struggles.
Davis' Thoughts
- “At the beginning of the game, I was clear and definitive on things that we have to do better compared to the first time that we played them. Number one on the list was rebounding, and they got 18 offensive rebounds," Davis said.
- "That’s just not sustainable. And we needed to do a better job of taking care of the basketball, and our 14 turnovers turned into 24 points for them. So, we were outscored by 20 in terms of points off of turnovers and so that’s how you get on runs, and that’s how people get runs on you is giving them second chances to score and not taking care of the basketball.”
Duke's defense, led by Maliq Brown, completely marginalized North Carolina, especially in the second half, as the Tar Heels had accumulated 12 points through the first 15 minutes of the second frame. The 55-year-old head coach credited the Blue Devils' ability to affect passing and driving lanes.
- “They’ve got length and athleticism," Davis explained. "They do a really good job not just getting steals, but also getting deflections. They went to their ‘small lineup,’ so they were switching everything, and when teams switch, you have to make them pay. We weren’t able to do that."
- "A number of times they had perimeter players on our bigs. And we didn’t take advantage of that, but you have to give credit to them. A reason why they’re one of the better defensive teams in the country is because they have good team defense, but they also have really good individual defenders. Dame Sarr was really good getting skills and deflections, and I thought he did a really nice job tonight.”
Overall Thoughts
It is really a shame that Caleb Wilson will not be re-joining the rotation, as North Carolina showed glimpses of how high the team's ceiling would have been with the freshman forward in the fold. The Tar Heels were competitive for the first 25 minutes of the game before completely falling apart in the second half.
Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is our UNC Tar Heels Beat Reporter. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.