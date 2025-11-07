All Tar Heels

Tar Heels Get Uplifting Recruiting News From Future OT

This three-star offensive tackle officially confirmed he's shutting down his recruitment to stay with North Carolina.

Jordon Lawrenz

Oct 17, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick reacts against the California Golden Bears in the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images
In recent days, North Carolina has lost out on a pair of players. With such a large Class of 2026, this was bound to happen eventually. Head coach Bill Belichick has to be prepared for the non-stop whirlwind that college football has turned into, but he received good news from this three-star offensive tackle.

Nick Fiumara posted to social media that he was officially shutting down his recruitment. Having been committed to UNC since June 12, the 6'5'' 295-pound offensive tackle debunked all rumors that he could be next on his way out.

North Carolina's Class of '26 remains one of the strongest due to its quantity alone. Fiumara staying around keeps Belichick's team heading in the right direction after they began to build momentum with their first ACC win of the season.

Nick Fiumara Isn't Going Anywhere

After learning the fate of a few players leaving, Tar Heels fans later learned that one player was doing the opposite. Fiumara posted, "I am 100% committed to UNC! I'm not going anywhere! Go Heels!"

If the team needed clarification on his recruitment status, they no longer do. Fiumara may not be the highest-ranked player in the class, but he's a Top-100 offensive lineman who is a key depth piece for Belichick's squad.

Sep 13, 2019; Winston-Salem, NC, USA; A North Carolina Tar Heels helmet lays on the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at BB&T Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images / Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images

Sure, UNC still has the transfer portal to look forward to, but it seems like the Super Bowl-winning coach is finally putting together the team that he wants to.

Fiumara currently pays for Belmont High School in Belmont, MA. He's the No. 7-ranked player in the state, and for good reason. His size and stature should translate quite nicely to the next level.

Fiumara's Journey To UNC

After committing on June 12, Fiumara decided to take an official visit to Maryland. In the past few months, Fiumara's social media feed has been Belmont or UNC-related. In fact, he even shared a post that Belichick attended one of his high school games. That goes to show just how involved the 73-year-old truly is.

Fiumara, a Foxboro native, had plenty of press surround his college commitment. In case anyone shed any doubt about his recruitment status, Fiumara put that all to rest with his social media post. It's clear the nearly 300-pound offensive tackle is going nowhere.

With his high school season coming to a close, Fiumara will soon put his full attention and focus on his upcoming collegiate career. Belichick and company will be waiting as he's one of many recruits to soon be on their way after graduation.

Jordon Lawrenz serves as the Eastern United States College Recruiting beat writer On SI. Jordon is an accomplished writer covering the NFL, MLB, and college football/basketball. He has contributed to PFSN’s and Heavy’s NFL coverage. Having graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Green Bay with a Sports Communication and Journalism degree, Jordon fully embraced the sports writing lifestyle upon his relocation to Florida.