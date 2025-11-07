Tar Heels Get Uplifting Recruiting News From Future OT
In recent days, North Carolina has lost out on a pair of players. With such a large Class of 2026, this was bound to happen eventually. Head coach Bill Belichick has to be prepared for the non-stop whirlwind that college football has turned into, but he received good news from this three-star offensive tackle.
Nick Fiumara posted to social media that he was officially shutting down his recruitment. Having been committed to UNC since June 12, the 6'5'' 295-pound offensive tackle debunked all rumors that he could be next on his way out.
North Carolina's Class of '26 remains one of the strongest due to its quantity alone. Fiumara staying around keeps Belichick's team heading in the right direction after they began to build momentum with their first ACC win of the season.
Nick Fiumara Isn't Going Anywhere
After learning the fate of a few players leaving, Tar Heels fans later learned that one player was doing the opposite. Fiumara posted, "I am 100% committed to UNC! I'm not going anywhere! Go Heels!"
If the team needed clarification on his recruitment status, they no longer do. Fiumara may not be the highest-ranked player in the class, but he's a Top-100 offensive lineman who is a key depth piece for Belichick's squad.
Sure, UNC still has the transfer portal to look forward to, but it seems like the Super Bowl-winning coach is finally putting together the team that he wants to.
Fiumara currently pays for Belmont High School in Belmont, MA. He's the No. 7-ranked player in the state, and for good reason. His size and stature should translate quite nicely to the next level.
Fiumara's Journey To UNC
After committing on June 12, Fiumara decided to take an official visit to Maryland. In the past few months, Fiumara's social media feed has been Belmont or UNC-related. In fact, he even shared a post that Belichick attended one of his high school games. That goes to show just how involved the 73-year-old truly is.
Fiumara, a Foxboro native, had plenty of press surround his college commitment. In case anyone shed any doubt about his recruitment status, Fiumara put that all to rest with his social media post. It's clear the nearly 300-pound offensive tackle is going nowhere.
With his high school season coming to a close, Fiumara will soon put his full attention and focus on his upcoming collegiate career. Belichick and company will be waiting as he's one of many recruits to soon be on their way after graduation.
