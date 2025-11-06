UNC Looks Ahead Despite Three-Star WR Decommittment
With National Signing Day less than a month away, North Carolina is looking to add recruits, not lose them. Three-star wide receiver Kei'Maurii Miles decided that after months of deliberation, he no longer wants to be a Tar Heel.
Head coach Bill Belichick has been high on Miles for quite some time. UNC learned of his commitment on April 7, but if this modern era of college football tells teams anything, it's the fact that they should never settle.
UNC knew they had Miles in their back pocket, or at least they thought. The Tar Heels have one of the deepest classes in 2026, though their depth could be tested if they start to lose key pieces like Miles.
Miles Is Open For Business
Nearly seven months ago to the date, Miles pledged his commitment to UNC. The 6'2'' 165-pound wideout has four touchdowns in his senior season as he prepares for his team to make a run in the playoffs. Even with all of that to prepare for, he still added more to his plate by reopening his recruitment.
The Columbus, GA, native is a Top 200 receiver in the Class of '26, according to 247Sports. He was far from UNC's highest-ranked recruit, but Miles is a player that the team was hoping to develop over time. He wasn't going to see the field as a freshman, but that doesn't mean the team didn't value what he brought to the table.
Now, they are tasked with either trying to get him back in the next month or letting him walk completely. As it stands, Miles holds offers from Georgia, USC, Texas A&M, Georgia Tech, and Memphis. No doubt, there will be even more thrown his way in the coming days and weeks.
UNC Looks To Regroup
At this stage, UNC isn't going to lose sleep over Miles' decommitment. Coach Belichick is smart enough to have a plan, and he knows he already has a pair of four-star wide receivers in his back pocket. Losing a recruit is never ideal, but the team will look to find a solution in the coming months.
If anything, it goes to show just how important it is to have such a large class. UNC likely knew they were going to lose recruits in the final days/month leading up to National Signing Day, and this is the first instance of that becoming a reality.
