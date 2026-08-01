UNC Weapon Emerging Early As Consistent Option

Anyone who watched and analyzed the North Carolina Tar Heels last season acknowledges that the on-field production was nowhere near acceptable.

That is especially the case from an offensive standpoint, as the entire operation was an embarrassment from top to bottom. Under former offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens, the Tar Heels' offense ranked among the worst in multiple statistical categories. That lackluster output prompted head coach Bill Belichick to fire Kitchens and hire Bobby Petrino as the new offensive coordinator.

There were several contributing factors to North Carolina's offensive struggles in 2025, but one of them was the lack of a legitimate second option in the passing attack behind Jordan Shipp. This offseason, the Tar Heels' brass emphasized the importance of that department, signing multiple notable receivers and tight ends in the transfer portal and recruiting class. Following Thursday's practice, Petrino highlighted one weapon that has stood out early in training camp.

Petrino's Thoughts

Oct 30, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; A detail view of a North Carolina Tar Heels football helmet during warmups before the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

“[Mason Humphrey] gives us speed, he gives us length, size," Petrino said. "He’s shown up being able to make contested catches. I think that’s one of the biggest things in college football."

“He caught a play in the end zone today for a touchdown, and I heard the two quarterbacks say to each other, ‘Man, I love throwing him that route...' They have all the confidence that he’ll make the catch. He's got the talent and the size and hands to have a very, very good year.”

Overall Takeaways

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In the last several weeks, I have discussed how North Carolina's passing attack could look following the additions made in the transfer portal. Including Humphrey, the other notable additions to the offensive weaponry featured Wisconsin transfer receiver Trech Kekahuna and Colorado State transfer tight end Jaxxon Warren.

We identified Humphrey and Warren as the two most likely candidates to establish themselves as the No. 2 option in the passing attack. Humphrey, who transferred from Lehigh, provides an element to the offense that has not been present in recent memory: an electrifying, field-stretching receiver who can generate explosive plays while catching jump balls, which has been apparent in the opening days of training camp.

In 2025, Humphrey compiled 35 receptions for 651 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 18.6 yards per catch. Not only will that alleviate some of the pressure on the offense to methodically drive down the field every possession, but it also opens up space for the other weapons in this offense, specifically in the intermediate parts of the field.

Every offense needs that physical wide receiver who can flip the momentum of a game on one play, and Humphrey will be just that for the Tar Heels. When a quarterback room is in flux and a potential area of weakness, supporting that player with a pass-catching option who possesses the talent and skill set Humphrey has is crucial.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's a minimal sample size, and only snippets, but Humphrey has already caught the attention of coaches and players in the opening days of training camp. If the senior receiver can consistently produce explosive plays, North Carolina's offense should improve vastly in 2026.