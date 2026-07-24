UNC Football Offseason Recap: Where UNC Improved (and Where It Didn’t)

The North Carolina Tar Heels have undergone a seismic shift this offseason, and it was necessary after what transpired in 2025.

After compiling a 4-8 record last season, North Carolina's front office made a concentrated effort to prevent that type of output. Although it is not a guarantee, the Tar Heels have constructed a compelling roster that should be much more competitive in 2026. With that in mind, here are the areas North Carolina improved the most in and others where it did not.

Where UNC Improved: Offensive Coordinator

Nov 29, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks interim head coach Bobby Petrino and quarterback Taylen Green (10) during the second quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As much as I am not convinced that Bobby Petrino will end up being the long-term solution as the offensive play-caller, he is a clear upgrade over Freddie Kitchens.

In 2025, the Tar Heels averaged 19.3 points per game (234th in the nation), 289.1 yards per game (264th in the nation), 183.9 passing yards per game (227th in the nation), 105.2 rushing yards (251st in the nation), and converted 36.9 percent of their third downs (187th in the nation). It's safe to say that North Carolina will undoubtedly improve with Petrino calling the offense.

Where UNC Didn't Improve: Running Back

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Demon June (12) gives a stiff arm to Syracuse Orange defensive back Braheem Long Jr. (0) while scoring a touchdown in the third quarter at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is not a slight at Demon June , who I have stated multiple times in the last week has an opportunity to develop into an elite asset for the Tar Heels. That said, North Carolina lost Davion Gause in the transfer portal and didn't make any noticeable additions to the rushing attack.

Again, I expect June to establish himself as the clear RB1, but as an entire unit, the running back room was stagnant this offseason.

Where UNC Improved: Pass-Catching Options

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) celebrates with wide receiver Javarius Green (9) after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, the Tar Heels were overly dependent on Jordan Shipp to carry the load in the passing attack. In addition to retaining the star wideout, North Carolina acquired Mason Humphrey, Trech Kekahuna, and Jaxxon Warren in the transfer portal, while landing 4-star receivers Carnell Warren and C.J. Sadler in the 2026 class.

North Carolina's passing attack should be at least competent with the abundance of options on the perimeter. Again, that is contingent on what the Tar Heels receive from their quarterback room, consisting of Billy Edwards Jr., Miles O'Neill, Travis Burgess, and Au'Tori Newkirk. At the moment, Edwards Jr. is the favorite to win the starting job , but there is no guarantee he lasts the entire season as the QB1.

Regardless, North Carolina's pass-catching options are more than enough to support whoever is starting at quarterback.