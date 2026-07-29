What I’m Watching Closely During UNC Training Camp (and Why You Should Too)

The North Carolina Tar Heels are set to begin their 2026 training camp tomorrow, initiating the start of the 2026-27 college football season.

This week had already been highly anticipated, but it began with unfortunate, untimely news, as North Carolina announced that it had placed general manager Michael Lombardi on paid administrative leave, effective immediately. The Tar Heels' football program has been under heavy scrutiny since the beginning of the Bill Belichick era, and it suffered another setback with the latest developments.

Nevertheless, with training camp 24 hours away , here are some things that I will be watching for, and what you should be paying attention to as the final phase of the offseason unfolds.

Quarterback Competition

Oct 18, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) warms up before the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This has been a topic I have covered throughout the offseason, but until we learn who the Week 1 starter will be, there is no reason to stop discussing that point. Not to mention, this is the most important position in all of sports, and the Tar Heels currently do not have a solidified answer, which is somewhat concerning.

As you already know, Billy Edwards Jr., Travis Burgess, Miles O'Neill, and Au'Tori Newkirk are competing for the starting job, with the Wisconsin transfer as the favorite to be on the field in Week 1. For me, this is the top development I will be keeping tabs on, and if you are a Tar Heels fan and want to see this team be competitive in 2026, the coaching staff's decision at quarterback must be the right one.

Bobby Petrino's Offensive Scheme

Nov 29, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks interim head coach Bobby Petrino and quarterback Taylen Green (10) during the second quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Belichick orchestrated multiple changes to the coaching staff, including firing former offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens, whom he inherited from the previous regime, and replacing him with Petrino. While I have been highly critical of the move, the former Arkansas head coach should serve as a clear upgrade over Kitchens.

During training camp, I will pay close attention to how Petrino utilizes the offensive pieces. Petrino will deploy much more pre-snap motion, creating advantageous leverage for the outside weapons. This will also allow players to operate from different spots on the line of scrimmage, diversifying the offense and opening up several avenues for how plays can unfold.

Derek McDonald and Peyton Seelmann Building Chemistry

Sep 17, 2022; Syracuse, New York, USA; Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Reese Taylor (1) returns a punt as Syracuse Orange linebacker Derek McDonald attempts a tackle in the second quarter at JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

North Carolina's linebacker unit was completely ravaged this offseason, and it had to be rebuilt via the transfer portal.

Landing Seelmann and McDonald was arguably the best-case scenario for the Tar Heels, but that doesn't mean that things will automatically click right away. It will take time to materialize, and training camp is the perfect time to establish cohesion and chemistry.