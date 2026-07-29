What I’m Watching Closely During UNC Training Camp (and Why You Should Too)
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The North Carolina Tar Heels are set to begin their 2026 training camp tomorrow, initiating the start of the 2026-27 college football season.
This week had already been highly anticipated, but it began with unfortunate, untimely news, as North Carolina announced that it had placed general manager Michael Lombardi on paid administrative leave, effective immediately. The Tar Heels' football program has been under heavy scrutiny since the beginning of the Bill Belichick era, and it suffered another setback with the latest developments.
Nevertheless, with training camp 24 hours away, here are some things that I will be watching for, and what you should be paying attention to as the final phase of the offseason unfolds.
Quarterback Competition
This has been a topic I have covered throughout the offseason, but until we learn who the Week 1 starter will be, there is no reason to stop discussing that point. Not to mention, this is the most important position in all of sports, and the Tar Heels currently do not have a solidified answer, which is somewhat concerning.
As you already know, Billy Edwards Jr., Travis Burgess, Miles O'Neill, and Au'Tori Newkirk are competing for the starting job, with the Wisconsin transfer as the favorite to be on the field in Week 1. For me, this is the top development I will be keeping tabs on, and if you are a Tar Heels fan and want to see this team be competitive in 2026, the coaching staff's decision at quarterback must be the right one.
Bobby Petrino's Offensive Scheme
Belichick orchestrated multiple changes to the coaching staff, including firing former offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens, whom he inherited from the previous regime, and replacing him with Petrino. While I have been highly critical of the move, the former Arkansas head coach should serve as a clear upgrade over Kitchens.
During training camp, I will pay close attention to how Petrino utilizes the offensive pieces. Petrino will deploy much more pre-snap motion, creating advantageous leverage for the outside weapons. This will also allow players to operate from different spots on the line of scrimmage, diversifying the offense and opening up several avenues for how plays can unfold.
Derek McDonald and Peyton Seelmann Building Chemistry
North Carolina's linebacker unit was completely ravaged this offseason, and it had to be rebuilt via the transfer portal.
Landing Seelmann and McDonald was arguably the best-case scenario for the Tar Heels, but that doesn't mean that things will automatically click right away. It will take time to materialize, and training camp is the perfect time to establish cohesion and chemistry.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.