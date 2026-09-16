UNC Week 3 Injury Report: Latest Updates and Potential Replacements

The North Carolina Tar Heels open up their ACC play against the Clemson Tigers this weekend in a pivotal matchup.

Each team is heading in a different direction, as North Carolina is entering this contest with a 2-0 record. Meanwhile, Clemson is 1-1, with a blowout loss to LSU and an uninspiring win over Georgia Southern this past weekend. Additionally, quarterback Christopher Vizzina suffered an elbow injury and will likely miss Saturday's game. Speaking of injuries, here's where the Tar Heels' health stands entering this matchup.

Melkart Abou Jaoude - Questionable

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) scores with North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Melkart Abou Jaoude (9) wrapped around him during the second half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Abou Jaoude is still dealing with the hand injury he suffered in the Tar Heels' season opener against TCU on Aug. 29. The star pass rusher missed this past weekend's contest against East Tennessee State. That could have been precautionary, but his status for this game is worth monitoring.

Following North Carolina's win on Saturday, head coach Bill Belichick told reporters that Abou Jaoude is day-to-day. The 6-foot-5, 260-pound pass rusher was spotted on the sidelines wearing a brace on his right hand/arm. Abou Jaoude's status for this weekend is currently up in the air.

Potential Replacement

Sep 12, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; ETSU Buccaneers quarterback Mason Mims (12) is sacked by North Carolina Tar Heels defensive end Jaylen Harvey (11) in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Abou Jaoude misses a second straight game, North Carolina's pass rush will have to replicate its performance from last week in his absence. Jaylen Harvey has earned a starting spot off the edge and has been incredibly productive. When assessing who could directly replace Abou Jaoude on the right side of the defensive line, Donovan Hoilette Jr. is the top candidate.

The former Richmond pass rusher has been dormant since arriving at North Caroline, struggling to produce in the opening two games of the season. That said, given his experience, Hoilette Jr. would be in line to start if Abou Jaoude misses.

Jordan Washington

Dec 27, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels white helmet during pregame warm ups against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The former Texas tight end will be out for extended time. He has yet to suit up for the Tar Heels in 2026.

Potential Replacement

Sep 12, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels tight end Jelani Thurman (45) with the ball in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jelani Thurman is the undisputed starting tight end, but if Washington misses another game, freshman Carson Sneed will see a handful of opportunities. Sneed caught one pass for 11 yards against East Tennessee State.

With all due respect to Washington, he's a depth piece in the tight end room, so his absence isn't overly significant. Now, the Tar Heels would like to see everyone at full strength. That said, North Carolina will be just fine at tight end, with Thurman proving to be a focal point of the passing attack, compiling eight receptions for 165 yards and one touchdown across two games.