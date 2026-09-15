Which UNC Players Need Bigger Roles to Avoid Future Transfer Questions

Two games are a small sample size, but we have learned a lot about the North Carolina Tar Heels football program during that span.

Some of it has been good; some of it has been not so good . Over the weekend, the Tar Heels improved their record to 2-0 with a 35-3 win over East Tennessee State. The game doubled down on developments from Week 0 against TCU, including players' roles on the team. With that in mind, here are a couple of players who need to start performing before questions about their future in Chapel Hill begin to percolate.

Trech Kekahuna

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Trech Kekahuna (2) carries the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kekahuna followed Billy Edwards Jr. from Wisconsin this offseason, transferring to North Carolina. That pre-existing connection was supposed to give the junior wide receiver the inside track to establish himself as a key cog in the offense.

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound wideout wasn't overly impressive during his tenure at Wisconsin, and that underwhelming performance has extended into his first year in Chapel Hill. Kekahuna caught three passes for 38 yards and a fumble against TCU. That turnover led the coaching staff to cut back Kekahuna's snap percentage in the second half and give CJ Sadler the start against East Tennessee State.

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Trech Kekahuna (2) runs the ball against TCU Horned Frogs cornerback Vernon Glover Jr. (1) in the first half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's been less than a month, and it already feels like Kekahuna's role is shrinking. If things don't turn around for him in short order and he's phased out of the offense, Kekahuna could enter the transfer portal after this season.

Demon June

Sep 12, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) hands the ball off to running back Demon June (0) in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I'll be the first to admit I was wrong about June, as throughout the offseason I projected him to be the starting running back. Well, June was clearly third in the pecking order in Week 0, as he didn't see his first carry until the fourth quarter.

June responded with 33 yards and three touchdowns on seven carries against East Tennessee State. However, the sophomore running back only played 14 snaps . So, the three touchdowns were impressive, but based on that workload, it's impossible to replicate that level of production every week.

Barring injury, which we obviously don't want to see, it's going to be an uphill battle for June's share of backfield touches to increase dramatically. This is a three-headed unit, with Benjamin Hall and Jaylen McGill also mixing in for touches. It's clear Hall is the RB1, and McGill has been too efficient to keep off the field. June is a solid running back, but with Hall and McGill still having multiple years of eligibility remaining, June could consider the transfer portal after this season.