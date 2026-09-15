Why UNC's Defense Key Component for Heels To Defeat Clemson

The North Carolina Tar Heels open up ACC play this upcoming weekend with a road matchup against the Clemson Tigers at 12 pm ET.

While speaking with the media during his press conference, head coach Bill Belichick previewed the contest, highlighting the importance of North Carolina's defense.

Belichick's Thoughts

Bill Belichick | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"They attack across the field on every play, so the ball could get handed off," Belichick said. "The quarterback could keep it, or, if he sees an advantage outside, he can just raise up and throw the ball out to the perimeter."

"They force you to defend from the line of scrimmage to the goal line, and they force you to defend from sideline to sideline on a lot of plays."

“It really comes down to team defense,” Belichick said. “Everybody doing their job, making sure that we handle each of the areas. You can shut down one guy, but you’re not going to be able to shut down the other ones unless you play good team defense across the board.”

Why the Tar Heels' Defense Is Pivotal

Sep 12, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive end Jaylen Harvey (11) celebrates with linebacker Peyton Seelmann (10) after making a sack in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

North Carolina's ability to stifle Clemson's offense may be the most important storyline in Saturday's game. With quarterback Christopher Vizzina expected to miss the game due to an elbow injury, head coach Dabo Swinney will turn to true freshman quarterback Tait Reynolds to lead the offense.

That should open up ample opportunities for the Tar Heels' pass rush to make a significant impact and derail Clemson's operation. Melkart Abou Jaoude's presence will be needed for North Carolina to execute that plan. The 6-foot-5, 260-pound edge rusher suffered a hand injury in the win over TCU a couple of weeks ago and was held out this past weekend against East Tennessee State. It could have been a precautionary decision by the coaching staff, but Abou Jaoude's status is worth monitoring.

Sep 12, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; ETSU Buccaneers quarterback Mason Mims (12) is sacked by North Carolina Tar Heels defensive end Jaylen Harvey (11) in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the former Delaware edge rusher is available and suits up, North Carolina's defense has an opportunity to disrupt the Tigers' offensive operation. Reynolds is in a vulnerable spot, and while the Tar Heels have faced plenty of criticism since Belichick took over, the defense has been the driving force.

Over two games, that has become even more prevalent, with improvements on all three levels of the defense. With the offense still a work in progress with so many moving parts, the defense will be the determining factor in a hostile environment on Saturday.