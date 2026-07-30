North Carolina Clearly Overlooked After Successful Offseason

Over the last several months, the North Carolina Tar Heels' basketball program has undergone seismic changes to the coaching staff and roster.

We have discussed at length the job that head coach Michael Malone and his staff orchestrated during this time. On Wednesday, The Field of 68's Jeff Goodman and Rob Dauster hosted a podcast with former Tar Heel John Henson and broke down North Carolina's offseason. Each of them provided an assessment and grade for the Tar Heels' activity in the transfer portal. Here are their grades for the offseason in Chapel Hill.

North Carolina's Offseason Grade

Dauster: C

Goodman: B-

Henson: B-

Grade Reactions

Apr 3, 2017; Phoenix, AZ, USA; View of the team logos in a hallway after the game between the Gonzaga Bulldogs and the North Carolina Tar Heels in the championship game of the 2017 NCAA Men's Final Four at University of Phoenix Stadium. North Carolina defeated Gonzaga 71-65. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Considering the circumstances and parameters of the situation when Malone arrived in Chapel Hill, if you told me this is what the roster would look like, I wouldn't have believed you. This roster may not have a top-five pick like last season's Caleb Wilson, but I would argue it is better balanced with pieces who should be dependable and consistent, unlike in 2025.

With that said, here are a few areas of this roster that are tantalizing and should provide excitement and hope for Tar Heels fans heading into this season.

Strong Backcourt Trio

Mar 10, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) drives around Cincinnati Bearcats guard Day Day Thomas (1) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, North Carolina's clear weakness was the backcourt, which lacked efficient scoring and dependability from three-point range. It will be the polar opposite in 2026, as Malone prioritized retooling this team around guard play.

The Tar Heels acquired Terrence Brown, Neoklis Avdalas, and Matt Able in the transfer portal, and all three players have unique skill sets. Brown averaged 19.9 points per game at Utah in 2025; Avdalas is a fascinating asset, as he can run the offense at 6-foot-9 and 216 pounds, and Able is an efficient scorer who doesn't waste dribbles en route to scoring bunches of points. Possessing a formidable backcourt has repeatedly proven to be the path to competing for national titles in recent memory.

Retaining Significant Pieces

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) celebrates after a play against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Because Malone took over as the head coach in the midst of the transfer portal window opening, the Tar Heels were behind the eight ball. Additionally, a coaching change also contributed to players departing the program this offseason.

That included 5-star recruit Dylan Mingo, who decommitted from North Carolina shortly after Hubert Davis was fired. That decision sounded the alarms for Maximo Adams potentially following suit. However, Malone and the coaching staff ensured that the 6-foot-7, 205-pound forward would remain in Chapel Hill.

That was also the case for Jarin Stevenson, who Malone quickly identified as a must-keep asset for the Tar Heels. In fact, the 54-year-old head coach has a clear plan for the former Alabama forward, comparing his skill set to Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon.

Rebuilt Frontcourt Rotation Via Overseas Circuit

Dec 6, 2017; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; A general view of the logo on the court prior to the game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Western Carolina Catamounts at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A concern for North Carolina heading into the upcoming season is how the frontcourt rotation will look, specifically at center. North Carolina took big swings to revamp that area of the roster, but landing Sayon Keita and Alexandros Samodurov are intriguing options, to say the least.

Both players possess vastly contrasting skill sets, with Samodurov proving to be a multi-faceted offensive weapon, while Keita specializes as a rim protector and defensive threat. That said, each player has ample room to grow, and if that development occurs, this perceived weakness could transform into a strength for the Tar Heels.

Unique Bench Pieces

Mar 17, 2022; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Angelo Brizzi (10) during practice before the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

These two players haven't drawn much attention, but Angelo Brizzi and Kevin Thomas could be specialists in their distinct roles. This is an expansion of the point that this roster's depth is more formidable than last season's.

Thomas will be limited as an offensive threat, but the incoming freshman forward is twitchy and aggressive and will contribute consistently as an on-ball defender. Meanwhile, Brizzi, who signed with North Carolina just a couple of weeks ago, averaged 14.5 points while shooting 48.0 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from beyond the arc at Buffalo last season. Both players are opposites, but again, this dynamic shows the diverse versatility across the roster.

My Grade for North Carolina's Offseason

UNC basketball coach Michael Malone during his first press conference inside the Smith Center on Tuesday, April 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As I have explained multiple times this offseason, I have been thoroughly impressed by what the Tar Heels' brass has orchestrated . Each situation is unique, and given that North Carolina underwent a head coaching change and had multiple candidates leave it hanging, constructing a roster this competitive does enhance the grade.

Because of that, I xwill give North Carolina a B+ for its offseason overall, and this is a team that could make a significant run in March.