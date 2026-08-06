Ranking North Carolina’s Potential Frontcourt Transfer Portal Targets

Following a second consecutive first-round NCAA Tournament exit, the North Carolina Tar Heels had to make a head coaching change.

After missing out on its preferred options, North Carolina landed on Michael Malone, and that could turn into a massive blessing in disguise . The 54-year-old head coach has revitalized the energy in Chapel Hill, and despite being behind the eight-ball in the transfer portal, Malone has constructed a roster capable of taking a major step in the right direction.

While I have been vocal about my confidence in the Tar Heels' outlook this season, the frontcourt additions of Sayon Keita, Alexandros Samodurov, and Cade Bennerman are promising; that is the area of the roster facing the most doubts heading into the 2026 season. That, paired with the Tar Heels having one more roster spot open, has given North Carolina an opportunity to orchestrate one final addition.

According to multiple reports, the Tar Heels are targeting a center to solidify their frontcourt rotation. Let's look at each player linked to Chapel Hill and rank them based on who North Carolina should be most aggressively pursuing.

1. Duke Brennan

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Villanova Wildcats forward Duke Brennan (24) controls the ball against Utah State Aggies forward Adlan Elamin (35) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Villanova forward has been granted a fifth year of eligibility and has several programs vying for his services, including North Carolina. In 2025, the 6-foot-9, 249-pound forward averaged 12.4 points and 10.3 rebounds per game while shooting 65.8 percent from the field.

Additionally, Brennan recorded 14 double-doubles last season. While Keita and Samodurov are elite overseas prospects, both players have question marks regarding how their games will transfer to college basketball. Bennerman provides stability and experience in a frontcourt littered with unknown commodities.

2. Cameron Corhen

Feb 3, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers forward Cameron Corhen (2) controls the ball while Virginia Cavaliers center Ugonna Onyenso (33) defends during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UNC values outside shooting. Of all the players on this list, Corhen is the only one who offers that. The 6-foot-10, 235-pound forward averaged 13.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 53.3 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from three-point range.

Due to familiarity with the ACC, Corhen could be an ideal fit in Chapel Hill, and it would add another offensive weapon capable of operating along the perimeter.

3. Cameron Fens

Nov 12, 2024; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; South Dakota Coyotes center Cameron Fens (54) is defended by Iowa Hawkeyes forward Ladji Dembele (13) during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The South Dakota product is a mix of offense and defense, which is definitely tantalizing for this coaching staff. Last season, the seven-foot, 255-pound center averaged 14.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks while shooting 57.9 percent from the floor.

Fens offers nothing from the perimeter, but if North Carolina is focused on guaranteed production on both ends of the floor, Malone and the coaching staff could view Fens as the preferred option. For me, he's No. 3 on this particular list.

4. Micah Handlogten

Mar 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Prairie View A&M Panthers forward Cory Wells (13) moves the ball while defended by Florida Gators center Micah Handlogten (3) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Handlogten has been closely linked to North Carolina throughout the process, but I'm just not really impressed with the center's production profile and skill set.

In 2025, the Florida center averaged 4.1 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 63.7 percent from the field. Defensively, Handlogten would be serviceable on North Carolina's bench, but his offensive limitations would hinder the Tar Heels. Additionally, the veteran center shot 37.0 percent from the free-throw line. If Malone is solely looking for defense, then Handlogten is a fine option, but even then, I'm not convinced he can make an impact.

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